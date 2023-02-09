Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 3
This recently updated 1950s home is full of warmth and character, and it has a surprisingly spacious floor plan.
Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living areas are complemented by a large outdoor deck and a good-sized garden.
The home retains attractive original features while modern, on-trend touches in the kitchen and bathrooms have been added.
Leadlight feature windows, and warm wood floors and doors, add a unique personality that is so appealing.
Toward the front of the home are the formal lounge and the main bedroom with a built-in robe. Down the hallway are two more bedrooms and two renovated bathrooms.
Outside you'll find multiple alfresco options including an elevated timber deck as well as an undercover patio area.
There is secure fencing surrounding the property, a beautifully landscaped front garden, a carport, rear access through a double gate and also a large shed.
this charm-filled home is an excellent opportunity for those seeking their first home or a solid investment.
Ideally positioned near local shops, schools, parkland and public transport service.
Just five minutes from central Bendigo shopping precinct, dining, arts and entertainment.
