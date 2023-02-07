KYNETON trainer Charles Cassar believes there will be some fun times ahead for the owners of Factually after the mare through for her maiden win at Ararat on Sunday.
The lightly-raced four-year-old showed a good glimpse of her potential with an all-the-way two-length win over the 1100m trip, ridden by Will Gordon.
It was only her third career start.
Factually had been unplaced in her previous two starts, on debut at Kyneton in December and at Hanging Rock on New Year's Day.
The addition of blinkers at Ararat made plenty of difference, with the mare jumping smartly before putting enough space on her rivals early in the home straight to win comfortably despite tiring late.
Cassar said Factually was 'definitely on her way up'.
"She's by The Factor out of a good mare called Pathways, who won a couple of races in Melbourne," he said.
"(Pathways) was owned by the owner of Factually, Robert Patterson, who bred her.
"She is a four-year-old who came to us this preparation and has taken quite a bit of improvement with the blinkers on.
"She was just a bit immature mentally and the blinkers just helped steady her a bit.
"I think she will be better over 1000m. That was over 1100m, but had we got her back to 1000m, she would have really won by a margin on Sunday."
While he has no concrete plan with Factually, Cassar said the mare would go around again 'in the next couple of weeks'.
"We just have to find the right race and ensure she's pulled up well, that's all," he said.
Cassar said the win was a good thrill for first-time thoroughbred owner Darren Howe, who along with long-time owner and breeder Patterson are new clients of the Kyneton stable.
"That was their first winner for me, but they have a few horses with us now," he said.
"They've only been with the stable for about three months, so it's nice start to things."
The 53-year-old, who formerly trained at Geelong, but has been based at Kyneton for the last 15 years, has 14 horses currently in work and a few in the paddock.
"By April we'll have about 20 in work. We have five or six in the paddock and a few yearlings that need breaking in," Cassar said.
"We do have a lot of young horses just making their way through and some really nice horses.
"Robert Patterson has brought some really nicely bred horses across. He's got a Street Boss with us and he bought a really nice colt with me.
"Factually is going to go through the grades and her half-brother Foxpath, who was unlucky not to win his first start and got beaten a short head, he looks like he's going to make the grade.
"There are some nice progressive horses here, none that are 70-raters or above at the minute, but there's two or three young horses that will get to that."
Factually was Cassar's third winner of the season and his first since Daniyah saluted on Nhill Cup day on December 26.
