Charles Cassar-trained Factually shows potential in Ararat breakthrough

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 7 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:37am
Jockey Will Gordon and Kyneton trainer Charles Cassar savour success with the four-year-old Factually at Ararat on Sunday. It was the lightly-raced mare's first race win. Picture by Brendan McCarthy and Racing Photos

KYNETON trainer Charles Cassar believes there will be some fun times ahead for the owners of Factually after the mare through for her maiden win at Ararat on Sunday.

