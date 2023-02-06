Harley snares key Greyhound Racing Victoria role

RESPECTED Bendigo-based greyhound racing administrator Troy Harley has been appointed as Greyhound Racing Victoria's new manager of racing, racing safety and clubs.
Harley, the former general manager of the Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association (BGRA), brings a wealth of industry experience to the role, spanning more than three decades.
Most recently, he has has been the executive officer of Greyhound Clubs Australia, which followed on the heels of his 10-year stint in charge at Bendigo.
GRV chief executive officer Stuart Laing said Harley's appointment was crucial in ensuring that Victorian greyhound racing continued to progress and evolve.
"Troy has a great passion for greyhound racing and his unrivalled experience and knowledge of all facets of the sport, including the importance of putting the safety and welfare of the greyhound first, his understanding of the needs of participants, along with an intimate knowledge of the club environment, will be important assets in successfully driving the industry forward," he said.
"He is a well-known and respected leader in the industry throughout Australia and I'm looking forward to Troy making a significant contribution to greyhound racing in Victoria as part of the GRV executive team."
Harley is looking forward with great enthusiasm to getting started in the role.
"I am as keen as ever to contribute where I can to greyhound racing and am looking forward to the challenges of the role," he said.
"I appreciate GRV providing me the opportunity to continue my career in greyhound racing at an exciting time for the industry in Victoria."
Originally from New South Wales' Hunter Valley, Harley's long involvement in greyhound racing prior to his role in Bendigo included executive and management positions with GRV, the Shepparton and Warragul greyhound racing clubs, Dubbo Turf Club and Country Racing NSW.
He also provided provided management services to five regional New South Wales thoroughbred racing clubs and various roles in racing media.
Inheriting a club that was under administration in Bendigo at the time of his appointment, Harley led the BGRA to a position of strength and stability during his 10-years, helping establish it as one of Australia's most successful clubs both on and of the track.
He was succeeded as general manager in November of 2021 by Charlton Hindle.
Harley will commence in his new role with GRV this Monday (February 13).
