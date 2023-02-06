Bendigo Advertiser
Harley snares key Greyhound Racing Victoria role

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 7 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:58am
Troy Harley in his days as the Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association's general manager. Picture by Noni Hyett

RESPECTED Bendigo-based greyhound racing administrator Troy Harley has been appointed as Greyhound Racing Victoria's new manager of racing, racing safety and clubs.

