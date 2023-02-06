Bendigo Advertiser
Have practiced plan in place this fire season: CFA

By Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 7 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 7:28am
A fire at Huntly in 2022. Picture by Noni Hyett

As the Victorian fire season carries on and the risk of grassfires increases, CFA is urging people to have a bushfire survival plan in place and know when to leave early.

