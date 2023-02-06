Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

CRICKET: Seymour, Crone back in Victorian squad for Shield game against Queensland

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 6 2023 - 8:19pm, first published 8:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Seymour is back in the Victorian Sheffield Shield squad to play Queensland at the MCG.

FORMER Bendigo cricketer James Seymour has batted himself back into contention to play for Victoria in this week's Sheffield Shield game against Queensland at the MCG starting on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.