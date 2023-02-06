CRICKET: Seymour, Crone back in Victorian squad for Shield game against Queensland

FORMER Bendigo cricketer James Seymour has batted himself back into contention to play for Victoria in this week's Sheffield Shield game against Queensland at the MCG starting on Thursday.
Having been overlooked as a Victorian contracted player this season, Seymour has been rewarded for his summer with Essendon by being named in the squad of 13.
Also in the squad of 13 is former Strathfieldsaye fast bowler Xavier Crone.
Crone was initially overlooked for a 2022-23 Victorian contract, but was added to the list in October to replace James Pattinson.
Crone has taken six wickets in three games for the Victorian second XI this season and was recently the man of the match in the Victorian Super Slam final when he took 4-15 for Carlton in the Blues' win over Melbourne.
Crone, 25, has been a part of the Victorian system since he was offered a rookie contract in 2016.
Crone has played one Sheffield Shield match for Victoria against Sydney in a draw in November of 2021 - a game in which he took four wickets.
Meanwhile, Essendon captain Seymour has belted 569 runs at an average of 71.1 in Premier Cricket this season.
The left-handed run-machine has crunched three centuries, including a match-winning 119 in his return to the Queen Elizabeth Oval last month when his Bombers defeated Richmond.
Seymour has five Sheffield Shield matches under his belt in which he has made 254 runs at an average of 28.2.
The 30-year-old recently played six games in the Big Bash League for the Melbourne Stars
With Peter Handscomb in India with the Australian Test squad, Victoria will be captained by Will Sutherland.
The Victorian squad for the clash against Queensland also includes Seymour's Essendon team-mate, pace bowler Cam McClure from Maryborough.
Victoria is fourth on the Sheffield Shield ladder, while Queensland is second.
Ladder:
1. Western Australia - 33.76
2. Queensland - 22.36
3. Tasmania - 21.54
4. Victoria - 16.40
5. South Australia - 15.24
6. New South Wales - 7.88
