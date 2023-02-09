Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Those considering building from scratch are urged to inspect this high-end home in a family-friendly location.
Remove the hassle of rising building costs and extended wait times. Simply move in and enjoy this modern home with luxurious features and perfect presentation.
Two spacious living areas provide ample space for family and guests. The separate lounge is versatile and could easily become formal dining or a home theatre. The open-concept zone incorporates a beautiful fully-appointed kitchen as well as generous family meals and light-filled family living area.
Four bedrooms have fitted storage including the main suite with walk-in robe and private ensuite.
The home has grand proportions, high ceilings and stylish stone benchtops in the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry. Your comfort is assured with reverse-cycle heating and refrigerated cooling.
Outdoor living and garaging with internal access complete this sophisticated residence on a low-maintenance allotment.
Ideally located in a premier Villawood estate with easy access to Eaglehawk shops, schools, lakes, sport and recreation. Handy to Bendigo CBD and hospital complex for those seeking a balance between lifestyle and convenience.
