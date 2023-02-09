House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 4
Lovers of period homes will delight in renovating this solid red brick and weatherboard home located a stone's throw from the hospital precinct.
Circa 1872, the residence was originally the home of insurance agent William Grimley. It remained in the Grimley family for many years and would appear to have been built in stages, as fortunes allowed.
Fifty years ago, the current owner was attracted to its hilltop position and fascinating period style. The focal feature of the home is the front conservatory room echoing the Gothic-revival style favoured by William Chandler, architect of Bendigo landmark residence The Eyrie.
Generous accommodation includes four bedrooms, a central lounge and dining room, and a light-filled family living room. Also, functional kitchen with meals, a large laundry and cellars.
The front conservatory room features restored stained glass windows and leadlight glazed doors, and sidelights to the front porch.
A sympathetic renovation bridges the generation gap nicely with the inclusion of modern creature comforts. Retained period features include high timber-lined ceilings, Baltic and Karri pine floors, four open fireplaces with decorative timber mantles, and a notable panelled ceiling gracing the lounge and dining room.
Improvements include a new roof, electrical wiring, plumbing and foundations where required. Updated utilities include a 900mm-wide dual-fuel Bompani cooker, Blanco dishwasher, gas and solid-fuel heating, reverse-cycle air conditioning and solar panels.
The side verandah provides access to the basement level and a spacious cellar with the potential for further development.
A studio in the backyard is perfect for creative types, it has lighting, power, gas heating and a kitchenette. Alternatively, it offers a simple conversion for detached multi-generational living, an Airbnb facility or a garage for a small fleet of vehicles.
The rambling garden has several fruit trees, tool and garden sheds and ample onsite parking.
This property is a magical reminder of a bygone era, with timeless appeal and a prized location on the city fringe.
Just moments from the hospital complex for those seeking a substantial estate-style residence or potential medical consulting rooms (STCA).
The possibilities are endless.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
What's open for inspection this weekend? Click each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.