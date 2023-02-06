MIDWEEK PENNANT: Hawks in ominous form with finals just around the corner | PHOTOS

REIGNING premier Eaglehawk's impressive form in the lead-up to the Bendigo midweek pennant lawn bowls finals continued on Monday with another convincing win.
This time it was Kangaroo Flat on the receiving end of the Eaglehawk dominance as the visiting Hawks crushed the Roos 80-37.
The win secured Eaglehawk a top-of-the-ladder finish heading into next week's final round, with the Hawks having now won their past three games by margins of 43, 35 and 48 shots.
While the Hawks are flying, conversely, the Roos are on the slide having now lost their past three games and for the first time this season have dropped out of the top four.
The Roos' place in the top four has been taken by Bendigo East after Kangaroo Flat slid from third to fifth.
In what was the closest game of the round Bendigo East recorded a 60-51 win over Bendigo.
In other games, Golden Square maintained second position with a 64-51 win over White Hills, which will finish on the bottom of the ladder.
And South Bendigo's solid form continued, with the Diggers belting Inglewood 78-39.
The Diggers have now won their past three games by a combined 108 shots during which they have climbed from sixth to third.
DIVISION 1
Eaglehawk 80 def Kangaroo Flat 37.
Phil Godkin 25 def Torie Babitsch 13, Kaye Rowe 22 def Barry Hogan 15, Simon Carter 33 def Eric White 9.
Bendigo East 60 def Bendigo 51.
Benn Probert 13 lt Lee Harris 22, Todd Matthews 25 def Peter O'Neil 13, Rob Clough 22 def Vicki Greenwood 16.
Golden Square 64 def White Hills 51.
Taylah Marron 22 def Jan O'Bree 16, Julie Ross 24 def Jim Brennan 16, Brad Marron 18 lt Steve O'Bree 19.
South Bendigo 78 def Inglewood 39.
Matt Robertson 23 def Lindsay Kelly 17, Brad Holland 30 def Mal McLean 9, Daryl Rowley 25 def Laurie Witham 13.
LADDER - Eaglehawk (149), Golden Square (132), South Bendigo (119), Bendigo East (117), Kangaroo Flat (106), Inglewood (84), Bendigo (80), White Hills (45).
NEXT WEEK - Eaglehawk v South Bendigo, White Hills v Inglewood, Bendigo East v Kangaroo Flat, Golden Square v Bendigo.
.........................................
DIVISION 2
Kangaroo Flat 59 def Harcourt 57, Bendigo East 69 def Bendigo 47, Woodbury 62 def Golden Square 58, Castlemaine 63 def Heathcote 51.
.........................................
DIVISION 3
Marong 61 def Kangaroo Flat 53, Eaglehawk 70 def Bendigo East 58, Golden Square 61 def Woodbury 51, Strathfieldsaye 78 def Castlemaine 28.
.........................................
DIVISION 4
Campbells Creek 68 def Harcourt 55, Bendigo VRI 55 def Dingee 51, White Hills 71 def Golden Square 44, South Bendigo 79 def Calivil/Serpentine 38.
.........................................
DIVISION 5
Bendigo 41 def Eaglehawk 39, Inglewood 48 def Bendigo East 23, Strathfieldsaye 39 def South Bendigo 38, Bridgewater v White Hills NA.
.........................................
DIVISION 6
North Bendigo 63 def Golden Square 20, Bendigo East 44 def Marong 37, White Hills 43 def Woodbury 31, South Bendigo 36 def Strathfieldsaye 35.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.