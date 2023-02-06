Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

MIDWEEK PENNANT: Hawks in ominous form with finals just around the corner | PHOTOS

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk's Jan Roberts bowls against Kangaroo Flat on Monday. The Hawks thumped the Roos 80-37 at Kangaroo Flat. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.