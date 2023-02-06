LAWN BOWLS: BCG Region triumphs at Provincial Championships in Horsham

BENDIGO Campaspe Goldfields Region has captured the Provincial Bowls Championship after taking out Sunday's tournament at Coughlin Park Bowls Club in Horsham.
The BCG Region was pitted against Ballarat, Wimmera and Geelong, with Bendigo winning the title on shot difference.
Played over 15 ends each, BCG, Geelong and Ballarat all finished with 2-1 records, while host team Wimmera endured a tough day, finishing 0-3.
BCG defeated Ballarat 89-66 and Wimmera 111-62, but narrowly missed out on a clean sweep when beaten by Geelong in its final game 80-79.
Geelong picked up a three on the final end to clinch the one-shot victory.
However, Geelong needed to win by at least 11 shots to overhaul BCG on shot difference.
The six skippers of the BCG team were Brad Holland, Darren Burgess, Andrew Brown, Brad Marron, Luke Hoskin and Liam Crapper.
Of the 18 rinks it played, BCG won 13, with the rinks of Holland, Burgess and Hoskin winning all three of their matches.
Bendigo 89 def Ballarat 66.
B. Holland 15 def B. McArthur 9, D. Burgess 17 def R. Bedgood 9, A. Brown 17 def H. Varcoe 14, B. Marron 11 def T. Stewart 9, L. Hoskin 23 def A. Mathison 12, L. Crapper 6 lt G. Mann 13.
Bendigo 111 def Wimmera 62.
B. Holland 24 def C. Young 13, D. Burgess 15 def L. Witham 13, A. Brown 24 def A. Batchelor 8, B. Marron 22 def R. Sinclair 5, L. Hoskin 17 def N. Holt 9, L. Crapper 9 lt D. Gloury 14.
Bendigo 79 lt Geelong 80.
B. Holland 18 def M. Flapper 11, D. Burgess 17 def S. McLachlan 15, A. Brown 10 lt B. Pavey 12, B. Marron 9 lt B. Wilding 17, L. Hoskin 15 def P. Loe 12, L. Crapper 10 lt D. Priddle 13.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Champion of Champions semi-finals and finals will be played this Sunday at Eaglehawk.
Women - Leah Whiffin v Sheryl Howard, Debbie Williams v Pamela Hughes.
Men - Max Rowley v Todd Matthews, Andrew Brown v Phillip Clarke.
