LAWN BOWLS: BCG Region triumphs at Provincial Championships in Horsham

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:21pm
The victorious Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields Region team that won the Provincial Championship in Horsham on Sunday. Picture supplied by BCG Region

BENDIGO Campaspe Goldfields Region has captured the Provincial Bowls Championship after taking out Sunday's tournament at Coughlin Park Bowls Club in Horsham.

