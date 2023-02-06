FOOTBALL: Coates Talent League unveiled as new competition name; Pioneers testing day photos

THE Bendigo Pioneers boys and girls teams will be no longer playing in the NAB League - the competition will be now known as the Coates Talent League.
The change of name was announced on Monday, with the Coates Talent League the fourth name the competition has had since it started in 1992 as the Victorian State Football League, before becoming the TAC Cup in 1993 and then the NAB League in 2019.
The competition this year features 12 boys and girls programs from Victoria and one from Tasmania for the full season, while academy programs from New South Wales (GWS GIANTS and Sydney Swans), Queensland (Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions) and Northern Territory (NT State Academy) will continue to compete for part of the season.
The girls season begins on March 18, while the boys will kick off on March 25, with the grand finals for both competitions to be played on the weekend of September 23-24.
Fixtures are still to be released, but both competitions will have recesses throughout the season to allow players to play school, local and representative football.
The Pioneers boys are being coached by Danny O'Bree, while the girls will be led by the newly appointed Whitney Kennedy.
As part of the build-up to the 2023 season the Pioneers held their pre-season testing day at La Trobe University on Sunday, with the players put through their paces by strength and conditioning coach Cooper McLean.
