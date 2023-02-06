Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

FOOTBALL: Coates Talent League unveiled as new competition name; Pioneers testing day photos

Updated February 6 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bendigo Pioneers boys and girls teams will be no longer playing in the NAB League - the competition will be now known as the Coates Talent League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.