Weekend Bendigo District Cricket Association junior scores | PHOTOS

THE weekend's Bendigo District Cricket Association juniors featured an unbeaten century to Golden Square's Jake Mulqueen in the under-16B match against Bendigo United.
Mulqueen was in sparkling touch at Spring Gully, cracking an unbeaten 106 off just 46 balls as the Bulldogs amassed 6-222 off their 25 overs batting first.
Mulqueen's unbeaten century included 10 boundaries and seven sixes and was his fourth score above 50 in the under-16B competition this season.
As well as making a century, Mulqueen also gave his bowling average a boost, taking 2-2 off three overs in the Bulldogs' big win over the Redbacks.
Meanwhile, in the under-16A competition, winners were Bendigo United, Eaglehawk, Maiden Gully Marist and Strathdale-Maristians Blue.
ROUND 7
Bendigo United 213 (Cail 49, Austin 42, Willits 29; B Ritchie 2-17, MaGee 2-23) and 2-106 (Cail 35*, Behrens 26*) def Strathdale Maristians Suns 82 (L Eddy 21*; Whatley 3-10, Long 2-11, Connick 2-15).
Eaglehawk 199 (White 74*, Adams 37, O'hehir 28; Stevens 3-34) def Strathfieldsaye 156 (Robinson 32, Bolton 28; T Taylor 2-14, Fullerton 2-19).
Maiden Gully Marist 9-164 (Paratene 31*, Thomas 20; Yates 2-12, O'Donnell 2-19, Mould 2-20) def Strathfieldsaye Jets 138 (Sharam 41*, Tamblyn 31).
Strathdale Maristians Blue 171 (Grant 58, Cheng 30; Billings 3-29, S Howie 2-18, N Howie 2-20) def Huntly North Epsom 146 (Billings 38*, White 23; Cheng 2-5, Barker 2-13, Grant 2-24).
ROUND 10
Golden Square 6-222 (Mulqueen 106*, Musk 36, Flood 26*; B Randell 2-37) def Bendigo United 6-38 (Singh 21; Mulqueen 2-2).
White Hills 1-114 (J McMurray 22*, O McMurray 22*, O'Brien 20*) def Sandhurst 6-94 (Boylson 57; J McMurray 2-2, Webb 2-16).
ROUND 7
Strathfieldsaye 6-221 (Webster 25*, Hand 25*, Orr 21) def Eaglehawk 9-67 (McIntosh 3-5, Webster 2-1).
Bendigo United 4-285 (MacDonald 45*, R Travaglia 43*, Kelly 39*, Cooney 35*, De vries 28*, Perez 20*; Brandt 2-26) def Strathdale Maristians Suns 9-167 (Brandt 35, Carmody 31*; Cooney 2-8).
Maiden Gully Marist 9-154 (Warren 50*, Berry 21; Elliott 3-20, Rainey 2-27) def Strathdale Maristians Blue 73 (Berry 3-10, Lindsay 2-2).
ROUND 10
Maiden Gully Marist Gold 4-108 def Kangaroo Flat 6-94 (Coghill 2-19).
White Hills 4-147 (Kleinert 29, Best 21*; Ross 2-8) def Sandhurst 84 (Best 2-1, Shaju 2-12, John 2-14).
Strathfieldsaye 6-144 (McInerney 32*) def Golden Square 6-108 (Richardson 23*; Matheson 2-3, Kirke 2-14).
ROUND 9
Kangaroo Flat 4-120 (McGee 27*, Crocker 24) def Bendigo United 3-108 (Travaglia 33*; Lowry 2-7).
Maiden Gully Marist 6-91 (Doak 2-16) def Strathdale Maristians Orange 7-54 (Ruffell 2-5).
Strathdale Maristians Blue 3-115 (Hubble 20*, Joshi 20*) def Strathfieldsaye Jets 8-72 (Maher 27; Yuen 2-10, Rees 2-12).
Strathdale Maristians Suns 7-131 (Monaghan 28, Polglase 24, Ingram 23*; Singh 3-12) def Strathfieldsaye 7-59 (McIntosh 26; Monaghan 2-1).
ROUND 9
Golden Square 8-126 (Allen 38*) def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 3-64 (Wright 2-4).
Strathfieldsaye 3-89 (OBrien 27*, Bennett 21*) def Kangaroo Flat 5-73 (Hodson 2-12).
Maiden Gully Marist Gold 7-97 (Winfield 2-4, Baker 2-7) def Sandhurst 7-79.
White Hills 3-118 (Harris 2-4) def Bendigo 7-71 (Mansuri 2-4).
