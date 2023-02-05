Bendigo Advertiser
Weekend Bendigo District Cricket Association junior scores | PHOTOS

Updated February 6 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:31am
Golden Square's Jake Mulqueen made an unbeaten 106 off 46 balls against Bendigo United in the BDCA under-16B competition. Pictures by Darren Howe

THE weekend's Bendigo District Cricket Association juniors featured an unbeaten century to Golden Square's Jake Mulqueen in the under-16B match against Bendigo United.

