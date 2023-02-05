Bendigo Advertiser
GOLF: Herbert ends lucrative week by finishing third in Saudi

By Ian Chadband
Updated February 6 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:17am
Lucas Herbert has landed another big pay cheque by finishing third at the Saudi International. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

BENDIGO'S Lucas Herbert has finished his lucrative golfing week in the Middle East with a second straight top-three finish - and two cheques worth a total of $A1.3 million.

