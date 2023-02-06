BDCA WOMEN'S: Skipper Bawden makes half-century as Demons prove too strong for White Hills

WHITE Hills now has two wins in its debut season in the Bendigo District Cricket Association women's first XI competition after beating Bendigo on Sunday.
Led by a half-century to skipper Letesha Bawden, the Demons beat Bendigo by 51 runs in their round nine game at Allingham Street.
The Demons compiled 6-155 off their 25 overs batting first, with Bawden's 50 off 57 balls her second half-century of the season.
Mayumi Virajani (40) and Jessy Matthews (31) also batted well for the Demons, who restricted Bendigo to 8-104 in reply.
The pressure was on Bendigo early in its chase as it fell to 5-39.
Kylah Virtue with 23 n.o. top-scored for Bendigo, while three players in the game took two wickets - Bendigo's Zoe Ross (2-17) and the Demons' duo of Virajani (2-12) and Keely Fullerton (2-31).
Reigning premier Sandhurst recorded a 48-run win over Strathdale-Maristians.
Dragons' star Kate Shallard batted through the innings to finish 56 n.o. as the Dragons made 5-123 having been sent in.
The Dragons' innings included an unbroken partnership of 64 between Shallard and skipper Maree Pearce (33 n.o.).
Shallard then dominated with the ball, taking 3-8 off five overs as Strathdale-Maristians was restricted to 8-75, with Marcene Haythorpe (18) and opener Macey Brereton (13), who earlier took 2-11 with the ball, the only players to reach double figures.
Meanwhile, in the second XI competition winners were Golden Square and Strathfieldsaye.
