ATHLETICS: Eaglehawk hurdler Angus McKindlay sets new 400m record

By Nathan Dole
Updated February 6 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 8:48am
EAGLEHAWK'S Angus McKindlay smashed a long-held hurdles record in Saturday's ninth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Bendigo.

