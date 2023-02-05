ATHLETICS: Eaglehawk hurdler Angus McKindlay sets new 400m record

EAGLEHAWK'S Angus McKindlay smashed a long-held hurdles record in Saturday's ninth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Bendigo.
McKindlay's time of 55.91 in the 400m hurdles broke the open record of 56.0 set by BYM's Craig Logan on January 31, 1982.
The under-20s record of 56.17 set by Harriers' Connor Cudmore in 2016 was also beaten by 19-year-old McKindlay.
In the battle for premiership points, Eaglehawk was third in premier division as Essendon and Diamond Valley led the way.
South Bendigo scored the second-highest tally of points, but was fourth in the standings as Wendouree, Keilor St Bernards and Ballarat Harriers flicked the PowerPlay switch.
Bendigo Harriers was seventh in division two, and Bendigo University was sixth in division five.
There were many outstanding performances across Saturday afternoon's meet in Flora Hill.
At the discus, Jake Gavriladis from Bendigo Harriers scored 501 points after a superb throw of 43.93 metres.
Others to excel were South Bendigo's Emma Berg, Connor Wilson and Kai Norton with marks of 41.40m, 40.37 and 35.56m.
Field action began with the hammer in which the Norton siblings, Kai and Jemma, led the way for South Bendigo on marks of 44.66m and 38.12m.
A week after she won gold at the Steigen Victoria Country titles at Geelong's John Landy Field, Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham scored 497 points after a best throw of 50.53m in flight two.
At high jump it was the in-form Cameron Smith from Eaglehawk and Sebastian Pollifrone from Melbourne University who cleared the 1.84m mark.
It was a great effort by Mildura-based Pollifrone who achieved a career-high of 1.96m.
Other high scorers in the event were Eaglehawk's Kate Wilson, 508 points for a best of 1.49m; Harriers' Jack Denton, 449 points for a leap of 1.59m; and Eaglehawk's Alyssa Beaton, 434 points for 1.49m.
In flight three, Maryborough's Mia Schodde competed on invitational best and surpassed her previous best of 1.40m by clearing 1.43m.
Sprint stars Jorja Morrison from Eaglehawk and Oliver Muggleton from South Bendigo added to their winning run.
In the first of the women's 200m heats it was Morrison who charged to victory in 26.92 seconds for a score of 433 points.
Muggleton was fastest in the 200m in 23.09.
In the non-scoring 100m, Muggleton was under pressure from Eaglehawk's Taine Bishop as they clocked times of 11.62 and 11.63.
Daniel Noden from Bendigo Harriers won the first of the 800m heats in 1:59 for a score of 494 points.
Fastest female was South Bendigo's Genevieve Nihill in 2:26.
In the 3000m, University's James Trew and South Bendigo's Taryn Furletti had a great duel across 7 1/2 laps which Trew won in 10:40 to 10:49.
