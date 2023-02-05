BRIEFS: Andrew Martin finishes tied for second in TPS Murray River event at Cobram

BENDIGO'S Andrew Martin has finished in a tie for second in the mixed-gender TPS Murray River event at the Cobram-Barooga Golf Club's Old Course.
Martin had been in contention for much of Sunday's final round before finishing five shots behind winner Sarah Jane Smith (-20) of Queensland.
Martin ended the tournament -15 after carding rounds of 72, 66, 65 and 66.
He finished tied with Shae Wools-Cobb.
Belvoir Park Golf Club's Jazy Roberts also competed in the tournament, but didn't make the cut.
The TPS Murray River tournament is in memory of Jarrod Lyle, who passed away in August, 2018, from leukemia.
Meanwhile, Lucas Herbert begins the final round of the Saudi International tonight in a tie for third place.
At -10 Herbert is seven shots behind leader Abraham Ancer.
The tournament - an Asian Tour event - is being played at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club near Jeddah.
SAM Eddy was the top-placed rider of the Bendigo contingent in Saturday's 267km Melbourne to Warrnambool cycling race.
In his return to competitive riding following a back injury in Europe last year, Eddy finished in 30th position, 13.23 minutes behind winner Tristan Saunders.
As well as Eddy, the Bendigo District Cycling Club had five riders finish in the top 50, with Blake Agnoletto 35th, Connor Sens 38th, John Davis 43rd and Nathan Burrell 47th.
Also on Saturday the Bendigo District Cycling Club's Tim Decker (4th) and Tim Bennett (5th) achieved top-five finishes in the 76km Port Campbell to Warrnambool Handicap.
Meanwhile, in Sunday's 160km Women's Warrnambool Classic Bendigo's Courtney Sherwell finished among the peloton, with the race taken out by Sophie Edwards in 4h33:02.
BENDIGO'S Zac Sheehan is representing Victoria for a seventh time in this week's vision impaired division of the National Cricket Inclusion Championships.
The championships are being held in Brisbane and began today and will run until Friday, with all games played as Twenty20 matches.
Victorian draw:
Today - v New South Wales.
Tomorrow - v Queensland.
Tuesday - v South Australia.
Wednesday - v Western Australia.
Thursday - v ACT/Tasmania.
Friday - finals day.
The tournament will also double as selection for the Australian team to compete at the World Games in Birmingham later this year.
The carnival was last held in 2020 in Geelong when Sheehan was part of the Victorian team that was beaten in a semi-final by South Australia.
The championships also include deaf and intellectually disabled divisions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.