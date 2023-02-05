Bendigo Advertiser
BRIEFS: Andrew Martin finishes tied for second in TPS Murray River event at Cobram

Updated February 5 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 6:17pm
Andrew Martin. Picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO'S Andrew Martin has finished in a tie for second in the mixed-gender TPS Murray River event at the Cobram-Barooga Golf Club's Old Course.

