Bendigo Spirit unable to replicate comeback against reigning WNBL champion Melbourne Boomers

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 5 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:02pm
Playing in her 200th WNBL game, Alex Wilson contributed 12 points and two rebounds in a 115-72 Bendigo Spirit loss against the Melbourne Boomers at Melbourne Sports Centres on Sunday. File picture by Brendan McCarthy

IT WAS a case of déjà vu of sorts for the Bendigo Spirit against the Melbourne Boomers on Sunday at Melbourne Sports Centres.

