IT WAS a case of déjà vu of sorts for the Bendigo Spirit against the Melbourne Boomers on Sunday at Melbourne Sports Centres.
Except this time there would be no comeback heroics.
When the two championship contenders last met a fortnight ago in Melbourne, the Spirit came from 15 points down at quarter time to engineer a stirring three-point win.
Fast forward two weeks and they again found themselves in a similar predicament, with a fired-up Boomers again flexing their muscles early to lead by 15 points (29-14) at the opening break.
But the reigning WNBL champions showed they had learned their lesson, keeping their foot on the gas to run out impressive winners 115-72 and regain top spot on the ladder ahead of a red-hot Townsville Fire.
The Spirit had no answer for the class and efficiency of Opals star Cayla George and the precise three-point shooting of Miela Goodchild, as the Boomers stretched their lead at the end of every quarter to run out winners by 43 points.
It was only two-points shy of their biggest lead of the game, which came when Goodchild nailed the sixth of her six three-pointers for the game with just over 10 seconds to play.
The 22-year-old was flawless from beyond the arc, with her entire significant contribution of 18 points made up of threes.
Almost mirroring the shooting performance of her team, Goodchild missed just one field goal, as the Boomers shot at 67 per cent from the floor (46 from 69) and at 68 per cent (15 of 22) from the free-throw line.
In contrast, the Spirit could not buy a basket at times and finished the game at 36 per cent from the floor (22 from 60).
George, who secured a move back to the WNBA during the week by signing with the Las Vegas Aces, inflicted the most damage on the Spirt with a game-high 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
She was well supported by Kristy Wallace with 20 points.
It was a disappointing outcome for the Spirit, not the least for shooting guard Alex Wilson, who suited up for her 200th WNBL game.
The 28-year-old toiled hard and finished with 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers.
Only Abbey Wehrung fared better with a team-high 17 points and three rebounds, while Anneli Maley chimed in with 11 points and six rebounds.
A bright spot for the Spirit came in the closing moments when Sophia Locandro produced her first WNBL points by sinking a pair of free-throws.
The former US college forward added her first field goal on the buzzer to finish with four points and two rebounds in 5:26 minutes of court time.
A second straight loss dropped the 11-6 Spirit to fourth position on the ladder ahead of the fifth-placed Perth Lynx (9-7).
The road ahead does not get any easier with the Spirit to host the third-placed Southside Flyers (12-5) in Geelong next Saturday night.
A clash against the 12-4 Fire follows in Townsville on February 18, with the home side currently riding an impressive seven-game winning streak.
