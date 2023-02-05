Brave Tay Tay fires up for Sydney mission

YOUNG Bendigo trainer Alex Ashwood can see a big year ahead for Tay Tay after his top-class mare came within centimetres of pulling off a stirring Group 2 win in the $100,000 Ladyship Cup at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.
By no means a long-shot, but on the fifth line of betting at $18, Tay Tay kick-started his five-year-old season with a bold and impressive second behind the the Emma Stewart-trained Amore Vita in the prestigious mares feature.
Driven by Ashwood, the daughter of Rock N Roll Heaven excited connections when she charged to the lead at the top of the straight.
As a titanic battle ensued between Tay Tay and Amore Vita, champion reinsman Chris Alford was able to calmly kick back on the Stewart-trained four-year-old in the shadows of the post to notch up a half-head win.
Brave in defeat, albeit a touch 'bittersweet', Ashwood could not have asked for anything more from his star pacer.
"It was a bit tough, being in front most of the way up the straight and then the winner fought back and beat us, but we got beat by a better horse on the night," the 28-year-old trainer-driver said.
"I think she's better off on a helmet. Last time I drove her confident she got too keen and got herself beat.
"I think she can do a bit of work early, but she's a lot better following a helmet."
Tay Tay's share of the stake is still a healthy $15,000.
A raging favourite at $1.40, glamour mare Tough Tilly's chances all but vanished when she galloped at the start and went to the back of the field.
Ashwood will press on towards the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Mile, formerly the Ladyship Mile, with Tay Tay, to be run at Menangle on February 25.
Likely awaiting her will again be the likes of Amore Vita, Tough Tilly and the formidable Jack Trainor mares Braeview Kelly and Stylish Memphis, who will be chasing a third straight win in the race.
"It's not going to be an easy task up against those horses, but it's going to be exciting," said Ashwood of Tay Tay, who won four of six starts and was placed twice during her two-month campaign in Sydney last September and October.
"She liked that style of racing, it's a bigger track and they go a lot faster.
"Hopefully throughout the carnival up there she gets a couple of good draws and she is pretty handy early and deadly late."
Ashwood said following Sydney, Tay Tay would be sent to the spelling paddock for a couple of weeks.
Sadly for the stable and connections, Ashwood reported Streitkid had to be euthanised after shattering his cannon bone.
The eight-year-old gelding and winner of 18 of 84 career starts for stakes earnings of $169,545 was meant to run in Saturday night's Group 3 Mercury80 Final.
Streitkid had qualified for the final, won in brilliant style by the Andy Gath-trained Catch A Wave, with a superb heat win at Melton the previous weekend.
He was owned by Tasmanian Tony Garth and started his career there before being sent to Victoria to be trained by Ashwood and former trainng partner Kate Hargreaves and later in Queensland.
"When he got onto a tough mark in Tassie, Tony sent him over here and then when he got on a tough mark here, he went to Queensland, but came back," Ashwood said.
"He did a terrific job wherever he went.
As it has made a habit of doing over the years, Tonkin-Stewart Racing dominated Saturday night's features, also landing the $500,000 Group 1 A.G. Hunter Cup with Honolua Bay (driven by David Moran) and the Group 2 4YO Bonanza with a dominant performance by Captain Ravishing (Mark Pitt).
The only Bendigo-trained hope in the A.G. Hunter Cup, Torrid Saint finished seventh in the 12-horse field.
