Brave Tay Tay fires up for Sydney mission

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 5 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:30pm
Alex Ashwood (in blue and white) and Tay Tay sit behind Amore Vita (Chris Alford) with a lap to travel in the Group 2 Ladyship Cup at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick

YOUNG Bendigo trainer Alex Ashwood can see a big year ahead for Tay Tay after his top-class mare came within centimetres of pulling off a stirring Group 2 win in the $100,000 Ladyship Cup at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.

