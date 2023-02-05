Tweed rides are all about looking good and feeling good, and that's exactly what Liana Skewes wants to bring to Bendigo.
In 2012, Ms Skewes launched the first Ballarat Tweed Ride, which saw riders don vintage fashion and meander through the streets of Ballarat on heritage bicycles.
The actor, director and blogger was recently named Ballarat's Citizen of the Year for her tweed ride efforts, however she's decided to take her bike and fashion sense 90 minutes up the highway to Bendigo.
"Because I have very recently moved to Bendigo, I didn't want to be here and not contribute to this city with my passions as well," Ms Skewes said.
"So [I'm] very keen to get one off the ground and I'm going to do some trial stuff around April so that we can get a feel for what we want to do."
Ms Skewes said tweed rides are popular across the country and see both beginner and experienced cyclists come together.
In terms of the outfits, Ms Skewes said people dress up in all sorts of costumes, with common themes being the 1940s to 1970s eras.
She said a big focus is on sustainable fashion practices.
"It's slow fashion," she said. "You have to thrift your items or people will find old pieces from their family that haven't seen the light of day for some time."
Rob Stephenson said he rode in the Ballarat event last year and thought it would be great way to show off his home town of Bendigo.
"One of the really good opportunities is after COVID there's more desire to get out of the city, and we're going to have cheap rail fares from March 31," he said.
Ms Skewes said she is keen to collaborate with people in Bendigo to work out an exact date and route, however Saturday, April 1 has been earmarked.
