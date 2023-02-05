Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Photos

TIGER KINGS: United wins a third EVCA T20 title after grand final thriller against

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 5 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United players get around Tom Calvert after his match-winning innings on Sunday. Pictures by Darren Howe
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.