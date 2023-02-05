UNITED has now captured three of the five Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 premierships after another grand final win.
Led by a man-of-the-match innings from Tom Calvert, the Tigers edged past Mandurang by two wickets with four balls to spare in Sunday's decider at Ewing Park.
Chasing Mandurang's 9-131, the Tigers looked on the backfoot at 7-104 in the 17th over.
However, Bev Garlick medallist Calvert stood up under pressure and with an unbeaten 39 guided the Tigers over the line as they answered with 8-135.
The target for the Tigers had been 16 to win with two overs remaining.
After scoring 10 off the 19th over bowled by James Pietromonaco, which included a ramp shot boundary by Calvert, the Tigers started the final over needing six to win with two wickets in hand.
The final over was bowled by the Rangas' Jeremy Hancock.
Hancock's first delivery of the last over was a leg-side wide, which was followed by a pair of boundaries by Calvert - one through square leg; the other through cover - to get the Tigers over the line.
Calvert's 39 n.o. came off 26 balls with six boundaries. He maintained his composure well in the middle of a flurry of wickets as the Tigers at one stage fell from 3-87 to 7-104.
Those four quick wickets to fall included three to Hancock, who finished with figures of 3-26.
Lending crucial support to Calvert late in the Tigers' innings was James Smith (10), with the pair adding 22 for the eighth wicket.
"It was a fantastic innings by Tommy. When you're chasing a small total you need that one person to get 40 or 50 and then everyone else chip in around it," United captain Dooley Niemann said.
"Smaller targets can be a bit tricky and Tommy produced something really special to get us home.
"We probably didn't deserve to win it for a lot of our innings, but Tommy batted really well to get it done."
Earlier, the Rangas were under pressure early in their innings as United's Liam Smith (3-10) lived up to his marquee player status.
The left-arm spinner from Golden Square took the first three wickets to fall - Phil Berry (3), Corey Dickins (3) and Linton Colclough (7) - at which stage the Rangas were a precarious 3-14 in the sixth over.
The Rangas were later 4-38 before a much-needed 66-run partnership between captain Pietromonaco (44) and Zimbabwean international player Regis Chakabva (33) that helped Mandurang to 9-131 and a total that almost proved enough.
United has now won Twenty20 titles in 2023, 2022 and 2020.
"We really enjoy the competition. It's good fun on a Tuesday night and the league puts on a great tournament," Niemann said.
"We're fortunate we've got some brilliant individual players who can step up and get the job done for us."
Sunday was Mandurang's first Twenty20 grand final.
UNITED v MANDURANG
At Ewing Park
Mandurang 1st Innings
P BERRY c M Whittle b L Smith 3
L COLCLOUGH c & b L Smith 7
C DICKINS st Calvert b L Smith 3
R CHAKABVA c H Whittle b P Hartney 33
D ACHISON b M Whittle 8
J PIETROMONACO run out 44
B CLEMENTS c J Hartney b P Hartney 0
J LAIRD run out 13
C THOMPSON not out 10
J HANCOCK run out 1
J BAILEY not out 2
Sundries 7
Nine wickets for 131
Fall: 7, 11, 14, 38, 104, 104, 104, 120, 128.
Bowling: M Whittle 4-0-10-1, L Smith 4-1-10-3, J Smith 4-0-47-0, H Whittle 4-0-28-0, P Hartney 3-1-26-2, D Niemann 1-0-10-0.
Batting Time: Overs: 20.
United 1st Innings
J MCLEOD c Clements b Bailey 23
M WHITTLE c Colclough b Chakabva 0
L SMITH c Bailey b Pietromonaco 19
H WHITTLE c Bailey b Achison 25
T CALVERT not out 39
D NIEMANN lbw b Hancock 0
P HARTNEY b Hancock 0
L PRICE lbw b Hancock 9
J SMITH c Berry b Pietromonaco 10
J HARTNEY not out 0
Sundries 10
Eight wickets for 135
Fall: 1, 38, 50, 87, 89, 89, 104, 126.
Bowling: R Chakabva 3-0-23-1, J Hancock 3.2-0-26-3, D Achison 4-0-21-1, J Bailey 1-0-8-1, J Pietromonaco 4-0-30-2, C Thompson 3-0-14-0, B Clements 1-0-10-0.
Batting Time: Overs: 19.2.
United won
Umpires: Alan Clements, Rod Southon.
