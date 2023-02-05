Taylor thrilled to tick off first teal win

THE creator of harness racing's Team Teal campaign for ovarian cancer awareness Duncan McPherson OAM is fond of saying the female drivers never forget their first win in teal pants.
Taylor Youl is a case in point.
The teenager from Bendigo broke through for a special first win in teal on the Ben Yole-trained Didnt I in the opening race at Lord's Raceway Bendigo last Wednesday.
While she is now based with Kilmore trainer Robert Walters, who is the caretaker for top Australian trainer and Tasmanian Yole's Victorian team, Bendigo is where she cut her teeth in harness racing and Lord's Raceway effectively her home track.
Youl, who turned 19 at the end of last month, was stoked to not only savour her first teal success, but to keep the campaign's early win tally ticking over, with Harness Racing Victoria and its wagering partner Tabcorp each donating $200 for every winner driven by a female driver from February 1 to March 15.
"It was fantastic to get my first win for Team Teal ... so great to be able to help support such a great cause," she said.
"I will always remember my first win in teal pants."
Equally enduring as her first teal win is likely to be the name of the horse Youl achieved the feat with.
The young concession driver has formed a great affinity with the six-year-old mare since her switch to the Walters stable.
"Didnt I and I have won two together now and get along pretty well," Youl said.
"She is such a cool little mare to have around."
Their two wins together have come in eight starts, with the pair savouring success for the first time at Kilmore on January 13.
Didnt I, by the US stallion Million Dollar Cam out of the mare Kyallarama, boosted her career record to 10 wins and 15 placings from 89 starts for stakes earnings of $80,458.
Only her last 17 starts have been for the Yole team.
Youl is continuing to make solid strides of her own, relishing the extra workload and, in particular, drives that have come via her association with Yole, who is fresh from a massive 2022 season, during which he chalked up several national and state records.
In only her second full season in the sulky, Youl has notched up six wins from 47 drives in five weeks, having already exceeded last year's tally of five from 120 drives.
It has kept her on track to achieve her 2023 season ambition of driving one winner per week.
"I have had six winners for the year already, so it would be great to keep trying to get a winner a week to hit the target by the end of the year," Yole said.
She will get a chance to further impress with four drives at Maryborough this afternoon, including two for the Yole stable, one being Didnt I, and two for her uncle, Junortoun trainer Kent Harpley, on Belltopper Boy and Harts Last.
