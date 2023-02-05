Bendigo canoe team excels at state sprint championships

A TEAM of Bendigo Canoe Club paddlers combined to win 23 medals at the Victorian Sprint State Championships at Nagambie.
The charge was spearheaded by Sophie Hughes with an amazing six gold medals, first-time state competition entrant Claudia Hamilton, who won dual gold medals, and Alistair Hughes with one gold.
An ultra-competitive team comprised several Bendigo Academy of Sports junior paddlers and open men competitors James Humphry and Jake Rienits.
A trying and eventful day started at 8am and events rolled on into the afternoon, ending about 4pm.
For four of the juniors - Claudia Hamilton, Matilda Lovett, Carol Hanna and Seb Carter - it was their first event or competition.
Hamilton in particular showed plenty of improvement to claim a pair of gold medals.
Sophie Hughes placed in all nine of her events for a tally of six gold medals and three silver medals.
She was also awarded the fastest junior girl at the championships.
Alistair Hughes won his 2.5km event, two silver in the K1 500m and 200m and bronze with Toby Sexton in the K2 500m.
Sexton also placed second in the mixed K2 500m event with Sophie Hughes.
Overall, it was a great day filled with new achievements and got some of the team out of their comfort zone and working well as a group.
The championships were held on January 28.
