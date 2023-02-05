Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo canoe team excels at state sprint championships

Updated February 6 2023 - 11:31am, first published 8:30am
Bendigo Canoe Club's Sophie Hughes. File picture supplied

A TEAM of Bendigo Canoe Club paddlers combined to win 23 medals at the Victorian Sprint State Championships at Nagambie.

