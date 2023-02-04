GRAMPIANS Racing trainer Andrew Bobbin continued the good run his stable is enjoying by landing the $30,000 Woodend Cup (1850m) with Catskill Mountain on Saturday.
The five-year-old gelding, superbly ridden by Dean Holland, made it two wins from two starts at the Kyneton track, prevailing by .8-length over country cups star Bannerton for Swan Hill trainer Austy Coffey. The Ben Brisbourne-trained Secret Sheema was close by in third.
A first cup win for Catskill Mountain ($2 favourite) denied Bannerton ($3.90) a shot at a fourth country cup win since July last year.
Bannerton was on a nine-day back-up after winning the $30,000 Hanging Rock Cup (1800m) on Australia Day.
He previously won the Manangatang Cup in October and Mildura Cup last July and was placed in the St Arnaud and Nhill Cups in October and December.
A solid day for Bobbin with his five runners included placings with Mighty Oasis and Princess Pancakes.
It followed a double at Werribee on Friday with Lord Goldberg and Hard Questions, both ridden by Harry Coffey.
A second placing for Bannerton continued an ultra-consistent run of form for the Coffey-trained galloper.
He has been placed top-three in 11 of his last 13 starts, dating back to June last year.
His three wins during that period have been complemented by seven seconds.
Group 1-winning trainer Liam Howley flew the flag for the Kyneton training ranks on his home track by scoring a tough 1450m victory with Sweet Refuge.
The three-year-old filly, by Charge Forward out of Set Bolt, finished full of running to win by a half-length over Alaskan Storm, who attempted to lead all the way, but was overhauled at about the 50m mark.
A $15,000 purchase for his owners the Langdon family and their partners, Sweet Refuge was ridden by Mitchell Aitken and won at odds of $14.50.
She had been placed only once in her first five runs.
Howley, who is on the move back to his former base at Macedon Lodge, will be hoping a breakthrough is not too far off for another of his stable's youngsters Love Nest.
The three-year-old filly finished third at Pakenham on Thursday after racing wide without cover for the bulk of the race, making it back-to-back placings following a second at Wangaratta in mid January.
Run for the second straight year on Woodend Cup day, the Bobby Beare Memorial Handicap was won by the Mark Pegus-trained and ridden Gold Logie.
The race honours the memory of the popular former Kyneton footballer and identity, who died in 2019.
It has been won twice by Kyneton-affiliated trainers.
Bob Challis won the inaugural race in 2019 with Great Alpine Road and Mick Sell claimed the honours last year with Boho Miss.
Coming meetings
Sunday, February 12: Bendigo (members race day);
Saturday, February 18: Bendigo (Marong Cup day);
Tuesday, February 28: Bendigo;
Thursday, March 2: Kyneton.
