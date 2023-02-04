EVCA ROUND 7: Crows capture 20 wickets in a day to secure outright points against Redbacks

SPRING Gully took 20 wickets in 64 overs on Saturday to secure outright points against West Bendigo and move back to the top of the Emu Valley Cricket Association ladder.
After the Crows' batsmen dominated on day one at Ken Wust Oval the previous week in making 307, on Saturday it was the bowlers who delivered as they bowled the Redbacks out twice for a combined total of 178 runs.
The Redbacks' first innings lasted less than 28 overs as they were all out for 79 in a total that would have looked much worse had it not been for the lone hand of Mathew Evans
Batting at No.5, Evans scored 52 of the Redbacks' 79 runs in what was an entertaining 29-ball knock where 50 of his runs came through fours (11) and sixes (one).
Behind Evans' 52 the next best score for the Redbacks' was opener Dylan Lefevre with seven.
Spinner Beauden Rinaldi led the charge with the ball for the Crows taking 5-14.
Forced to follow on, the Redbacks' second innings lasted 37 overs before being bowled out for 99 as they suffered their second outright loss of the season.
This time it was captain Shaun O'Shea (4-18) who delivered the best bowling figures for the Crows.
As he did in the first innings, Evans again (19) top-scored in the second dig for the Redbacks, who across their two innings lost 16 of their 20 wickets for single-figures scores.
* Marong lifted itself off the bottom of the ladder with a 152-run belting of California Gully at home.
Chasing the Panthers' 215 the Cobras crawled their way to 63 at a run-rate of 1.26 before being bowled out in the 50th over.
The economical bowling figures for the Panthers were captain Jayden Laubsch with 2-8 off nine overs, Ryan Murphy's 1-8 off nine, Amarpreet Singh's 1-4 off eight, Mitch Van Poppel's 0-7 off eight, Reuben Cameron's 2-15 off eight and Andrew Gladstone's 4-20 off eight.
The Panthers' 50 overs bowled included 23 maidens, while only captain Tas Fitzallen (21) made it to double figures for the Cobras.
The Cobras were 3-33 in their second innings.
* Sedgwick recorded a 22-run win over Emu Creek to keep hold of third position, while the two-time defending premier Emus are now 18 points outside the top four with two rounds remaining.
The Emus were bowled out for 188 chasing the Rams' 210 at Club Court.
The Sedgwick trio of Bailey Ilsley (3-47), Greg Thomas (4-25) and Scott McKenzie (3-26) combined to take all 10 wickets for the Rams.
The Emus were tracking well in their run-chase at 2-89 in the 26th over before Thomas picked up the key wicket of Simon Marwood (41) and from there Emu Creek lost 8-99, including the last three wickets in the space of just six balls.
* Mandurang's total of 8-318 was well out of reach of Axe Creek at Longlea Oval.
The Cowboys were 132 runs short after being bowled out for 186 having one stage been 1-107.
Mandurang's Matt Pask completed a fine all-round game, backing up his 93 with the bat on day one with 4-26 with the ball, while James Pietromonaco bagged 3-32.
Pietromonaco took all three of his wickets during an Axe Creek collapse when the Cowboys crashed from 1-107 to 5-109 in the space of 22 balls.
Opener Parminder Singh (57) top scored for the Cowboys, while the last pair of captain Paul Barber (31) and Jakk Trenfield (15) later put on 46 for the final wicket.
Next round - Emu Creek v West Bendigo, Spring Gully v Axe Creek, United v Marong, California Gully v Sedgwick. Mandurang bye.
Bridegewater won a tight encounter against Arnold by seven runs in Saturday's round 16 of the Upper Loddon Cricket Association.
Batting first, Bridgewater's total of 88, which featured a top score of 23 by Rowan Fox, just proved to be enough
Opening bowlers Ryan Metelmann (3-13) and Jaspa Wendels (2-18) combined for five wickets for Arnold, which was all out for 81 in reply.
Having been 5-62 the Redbacks lost 5-19 to be all out in the 33rd over.
Bridgewater's Toby Naughton picked up the game's best bowling figures of 4-17.
In Saturday's other game Kingower recorded a comfortable 58-run win over Boort-Yando.
After being 3-26 early batting first having been sent in Kingower fought its way to 8-173 off its 35 overs.
The innings was steadied by a 45-run fourth-wicket partnership between opener William Deason (39) and Blake Pickles (27), while skipper Braydon Welsh later belted a quickfire 38 off 21 balls.
Opening bowler Alex Cockerell led the Boort-Yando attack with 3-28.
Boort-Yando was all out for 115 in reply, with skipper Jarod Hodoras (31) the only player to make more than 20.
Kingower opening bowler Jayden Leach produced the economical figures of 2-2 off seven overs, which included five maidens.
LADDER:
1. Wedderburn - 48
2. Kingower - 45
3. Bridgewater - 36
4. Boort-Yando - 33
5. Arnold - 30
Next week - Bridgewater v Wedderburn, Kingower v Arnold. Boort-Yando bye.
BENDIGO'S Zac Sheehan is representing Victoria for a seventh time in this week's vision impaired division of the National Cricket Inclusion Championships.
The championships are being held in Brisbane and began today and will run until Friday, with all games played as Twenty20 matches.
Victorian draw:
Today - v New South Wales.
Tomorrow - v Queensland.
Tuesday - v South Australia.
Wednesday - v Western Australia.
Thursday - v ACT/Tasmania.
Friday - finals day.
The tournament will also double as selection for the Australian team to compete at the World Games in Birmingham later this year.
The carnival was last held in 2020 in Geelong when Sheehan was part of the Victorian team that was beaten in a semi-final by South Australia.
The championships also include deaf and intellectually disabled divisions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.