LAWN BOWLS: Season to go down to wire in finals race and fight to avoid relegation

THE stage is set for a gripping final two rounds of the Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls season in both the race to the finals and the fight to avoid relegation.
Following Saturday's round 16 there are now just 11 points separating South Bendigo (172), Golden Square (170), Bendigo East (167) and Eaglehawk (161) from third to sixth.
And further down the ladder, the trio of Marong (91), Castlemaine (91) and Inglewood (88) are all separated by just three points on the bottom three rungs.
Under this season's rules of play for the expanded 10-team competition, the teams that finish in the bottom two positions will be relegated.
Saturday's biggest shock result was Inglewood's huge upset of South Bendigo.
The Woodies had suffered four-consecutive losses in which they didn't win any rinks, but put their struggles behind them to stun the Diggers 81-65 at South Bendigo.
The Diggers have now lost three games in a row, leaving the three-time defending premier still with a fight on their hands over the next fortnight to lock down their finals berth.
Kangaroo Flat also orchestrated an upset, beating second-placed Bendigo by eight shots.
In a huge result in their fight to maintain their position in division one, the Roos defeated Bendigo 79-71 to move 19 points clear of the relegation zone.
Eaglehawk continues to lurk dangerously on the outside of the top four.
While the Hawks are sixth on the ladder, they are peaking at the right time of the season and won their fifth game in a row with a 35-shot demolition of Bendigo East.
In what was a must-win game for the Hawks they hammered the Beasties 110-75 at home.
The heavy loss ended Bendigo East's four-game winning streak.
Moama was the only top-four side to win on Saturday, with the ladder-leaders defeating fourth-placed Golden Square 84-73 at Square.
And Marong kept alive its chance of retaining its place in division one next season courtesy of a 19-shot victory at home over Castlemaine.
The Panthers prevailed 85-66 to move into eighth position, while Castlemaine dropped to ninth and into the relegation danger zone.
DIVISION 1
Moama 84 def Golden Square 73.
Alex Marshall 12 lt Greg Podesta 21, Cameron Keenan 26 def Brad Marron 13, Kevin Brennan 20 lt Travis Berry 23, Kevin Anderson 26 def Graham Edwards 16.
Marong 85 def Castlemaine 66.
Mark Dickins 31 def Greg Brain 17, Daniel Fulton 17 lt Lachlan Darroch 20, Darren Marshall 12 lt Peter Brain 19, Graeme Fawcett 25 def Rod Phillips 10.
Eaglehawk 110 def Bendigo East 75.
Lachlan Bowland 24 def Marc Smith 14, Tony Ellis 25 def David Keenan 17, Simon Carter 30 def Aaron Tomkins 19, Dean Carter 21 lt Darren Burgess 25.
Inglewood 81 def South Bendigo 65.
Mal McLean 25 def Brad Holland 13, Lindsay Kelly 19 def Liam Crapper 15, Rob Day 15 lt Matt Robertson 22, Ian Chamberlain 22 def Max Rowley 15.
Kangaroo Flat 79 def Bendigo 71.
Travis Kelly 14 lt Luke Hoskin 20, Barry Anset 22 def Brayden Byrne 18, Paul Moller 22 def Ian Ross 20, Cameron Wilson 21 def Andrew Brown 13.
............................................
DIVISION 2
Bendigo 84 def Kangaroo Flat 74, Bendigo East 93 def Golden Square 57, Strathfieldsaye 87 def White Hills 83, Eaglehawk 104 def Harcourt 57.
............................................
DIVISION 3
Kangaroo Flat 75 def Bendigo 72, Bendigo East 87 def Serpentine 57, North Bendigo 93 def Strathfieldsaye 64, Heathcote 86 def South Bendigo 63.
............................................
DIVISION 4
Castlemaine 105 def White Hills 61, Marong 103 def Bendigo East 63, Eaglehawk 87 def Woodbury 66, South Bendigo 81 def Golden Square 73.
............................................
DIVISION 5
Kangaroo Flat 96 def Castlemaine 61, Calivil 77 def Marong 69, Inglewood 79 def Strathfieldsaye 58, Dingee 76 def Campbells Creek 68.
............................................
DIVISION 6
Harcourt 90 def Kangaroo Flat 71, Woodbury 82 def White Hills 54, South Bendigo 88 def Bridgewater 69, Bendigo 95 def Marong 45.
............................................
DIVISION 7
Kangaroo Flat 72 def Heathcote 44, Golden Square 68 def Bendigo East 57, South Bendigo 63 def Harcourt 60, Bendigo VRI 85 def North Bendigo 47.
............................................
DIVISION 8
Woodbury 73 def Golden Square 57, Kangaroo Flat 55 def Bendigo VRI 44.
............................................
Meanwhile, round 13 of the midweek pennant season will be played from 9.30am on Monday.
Division one games - Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk, Bendigo v Bendigo East, White Hills v Golden Square, South Bendigo v Inglewood.
Ladder - Eaglehawk (133), Golden Square (118), Kangaroo Flat (106), South Bendigo (103), Bendigo East (103), Inglewood (84), Bendigo (78), White Hills (43).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.