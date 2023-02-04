BDCA ROUND 12: Johnston seven-for; Taylor ton lead Suns to 204-run rout of Square

TWO of the Bendigo District Cricket Association's star all-rounders combined to lead Strathdale-Maristians to a 204-run belting of Golden Square on Saturday.
Firstly, it was returning Suns' captain Cameron Taylor with the bat, before Sam Johnston delivered the BDCA's best bowling figures for three seasons.
Johnston tore through the Golden Square batting line-up, claiming 7-27 off eight overs as the visitors were routed for just 65 inside 16 overs at Bell Oval.
Golden Square had started the day sitting fourth on the ladder, but after proving no match for the undefeated Suns - who were the only first XI team to win the toss and bat first - dropped to fifth with five rounds to play.
Johnston's 7-27 is a new BDCA career-best and came in a spell that skipper Taylor described as one of the best he has witnessed.
Taylor summed it up best when he said: "it didn't look fun to face".
"Talking to the team after the game I said I reckon I've probably only seen two other spells that are in the same conversation in terms of quality as Sam today," Taylor said.
"It was really impressive and he just seemed to have a really good rhythm.
"There was certainly plenty of pace there, but he was also swinging it both ways and it was going late... it didn't look fun to face.
"Sam is having another super season for us and his bowling just seems to be getting better and better.
"He really loves being the go-to guy for us in any situation and continues to show why he has been such a good bowler for such a long period of time."
Defending a score of 6-269, Johnston started his carnage in the opening over of the Golden Square innings when in consecutive balls he dismissed both Jake Higgins (0) and in-form Bulldogs' skipper Liam Smith (0), but bowled a wide on his hat-trick ball to Jack Keating (0).
He would go on to add Scott Trollope (7), Jackson Adams (4), Ben Derrick (2), Jayden Templeton (0) and Scott Johnson (14) to his list of victims, with his seven wickets featuring five caught and two bowled.
Johnston took six of the first seven wickets to fall at which stage the Bulldogs were reeling at 7-23 in what became an innings where only Kayle Thompson (20) and Scott Johnson (14) made double figures in a game that was done and dusted by 4.45pm.
Square's score of 65 was the lowest it has been bowled out for since it was knocked over for 42 by Huntly North in 2016-17, while it was 61 runs shy of what centurion Taylor scored himself for the Suns earlier in the day.
Having missed the past three games, two of which were for Victoria Country duties, Taylor returned in style with his 11th career first XI century for the Suns.
Having been dismissed for a golden duck in his previous hit for the Suns against Bendigo United on January 7, opener Taylor almost carried his bat through the innings, but was bowled on the fourth ball of the final over for 126.
It was slow going early for Taylor before finding his rhythm as his innings wore on, with his 126 coming off 130 balls with five fours and five sixes.
"One of the pleasing aspects of today was I wasn't really batting that well at the start. But Lino (fellow opener Linton Jacobs, 31) got us off to a good start so I could afford to get in and get myself going," Taylor said.
"All the players I batted with kept the runs ticking over and I was lucky enough to start timing a few balls and get a few out of the screws eventually.
"And to have Jimmy Vlaeminck come in and bat the way he did and allow me to tick along until I got to the hundred... to have players who do things like that for the team and each other is awesome."
Batting at No.6, Vlaeminck smacked a quickfire 44 off 27 with three fours and three sixes during an 82-run partnership with Taylor.
Connor Miller (2-39), who bowled both Taylor and Vlaeminck, and Scott Johnson (2-44) claimed two wickets each for Square on a forgettable day given the loss was compounded by a heavy blow to their net run-rate also.
A week after being on the end of an upset loss to Sandhurst, Kangaroo Flat hit back hard with a resounding eight-wicket win over Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane.
The Roos inflicted just the second loss of the season on the Jets and, in doing so, closed the gap from their third position to the Jets' second to 12 points.
For the sixth time this season the Roos won the toss and chose to bowl first and it paid off with the Jets all out for 120.
The Roos' attack was superbly led by coach Brent Hamblin, who snared 5-18 off 7.2 overs.
Hamblin took the first three wickets to fall - Pat Felmingham (6), Nayana Fernando (0) and Jets' skipper Ben Devanny (0) - at which stage Strathfieldsaye was on the ropes at 3-19 in the fifth over.
By the time the Jets were all out in the 35th over Hamblin had five scalps and only Tim Wood (46), Jack Stubbs (18) and Connor Lyon (11) had reached double figures for Strathfieldsaye.
"Hammer at the top with the ball was exceptional for us," Kangaroo Flat skipper Jake Klemm said.
"Being a playing coach it can be hard to find the time to focus on your own game, but he has been putting in a lot of work and was massive for us today in what was a really good result."
The Roos needed 27.1 overs to chase their target down, answering with 2-121.
Opener Chris Barber batted through until the job was done, finishing 53 n.o. in what was his third half-century of the season.
Eaglehawk has lifted itself into the top four, taking the spot of Golden Square.
Playing for the West Family Shield in memory of Jess and Deighton West, the Hawks made it three wins in a row with a comfortable five-wicket victory over Sandhurst at Weeroona Oval that was set up by their bowlers.
The Hawks sent Sandhurst in and bowled the Dragons out for 119 in a performance where their two leaders combined for seven wickets.
Skipper Nick Farley bagged 4-23 and coach Cory Jacobs took 3-32 as the Dragons were unable to replicate their strong batting effort from the week before against Kangaroo Flat and were all out in the 34th over.
The Dragons' innings had got off to a solid start with a 48-run opening stand between top-scorer Liam Stubbings (30) and captain Joel Murphy (26),
But once Murphy was caught by Jacobs off Farley in the 13th over the Dragons capitulated, losing 10-71 in what was a sorry looking scorecard that included four-consecutive ducks to Taylor Beard, Shane Robinson, inclusion Alex Winfield and Nick Gladman.
After being in early trouble at 2-15 in reply, an Aaron Monro half-century was the backbone of the Hawks' successful run-chase as the visitors answered with 5-120, winning in the 30th over.
Opener Monro finished 51 n.o. off 75 balls, while after top-scoring with the bat Stubbings was also Sandhurst's leading wicket-taker with 3-20.
Bendigo United ended its four-game losing streak and in doing so denied Bendigo the chance of moving back into the top four.
The Redbacks won by 45 runs at Harry Trott Oval after defending their 7-136 having been sent in.
Miggy Podosky (32 n.o.), skipper Clayton Holmes (31) and Marcus Magniameli (30) combined to score the bulk of the runs for the Redbacks, who beat the Goers for the second time in four days after also winning their Twenty20 encounter earlier in the week.
Bailey Goodwin (2-28) and leg-spinner Malin Adikari (2-17) took two wickets each for the Goers, who could muster just 91 in reply.
The Redbacks struck a huge blow in defending their total when after bowling a wide first ball of the innings, Sam Langley had Goers' dangerman Kyle Humphrys (0) caught behind next ball.
Six overs later Langley also claimed the key scalp of Goers' captain James Ryan (11), caught by Podosky at mid-wicket, leaving the Goers 2-21.
All out in the 36th over, only Kyle Chant (21) made more than 20 for the Goers, who from 5-80 lost 5-11.
In what was a spreading of the load with the ball for the Redbacks, Langley (2-15), Podosky (2-19), Josh Thurston (2-11) and spinner Will Thrum (2-26) all took two wickets.
White Hills closed from nine points to within three of the top four following its seven-wicket win over Huntly-North at Strauch Reserve.
Opener Ryan Grundy was the mainstay of the Power innings of 7-169 batting first.
Against his former side, Grundy spent 150 minutes at the crease and faced 100 balls in making the highest score by a Power player this season with a knock of 86.
Grundy struck eight boundaries in his innings and batted through until he was the sixth wicket to fall with the score on 151.
The Power innings included an 82-run partnership between Grundy and Judd Gilchrist (26) for the fifth wicket as they took the score from 4-67 to 149.
Left-arm spinner Linc Jacobs marked his return to the Demons' first XI side with 3-28 off nine overs.
The Demons' reply of of 3-174 featured some early fireworks from opener Brayden Stepien, who crunched 72 off just 46 balls, belting 11 boundaries and two sixes.
With Stepien plundering the young Power attack, the Demons already had 100 on the board inside 12 overs.
The innings was later finished off with a six by skipper Mitch Winter Irving (33 n.o.) to win the game in the 26th over.
Jarrod Harris (2-41) took two of the three wickets for the Power, who are still chasing that elusive first victory.
