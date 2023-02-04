World Bowls CEO takes to greens at Heathcote for MND Victoria fundraiser tournament

THE Heathcote Bowling Club has ticked over more than $100,000 raised for MND Victoria following another Australia Day tournament that this year had some high-profile entrants.
Among those to take to the greens at Heathcote was World Bowls chief executive officer Neil Dalrymple.
Dalrymple was appointed World Bowls CEO in July of last year having previously spent 15 years as the CEO of Bowls Australia.
Dalrymple was joined at Heathcote by World Bowls president Daryl Clout, with the tournament jointly run by the Never Give Up Group.
"It was fantastic to have Neil involved in the tournament. He lives in Melbourne and doesn't mind getting out into the provinces," Heathcote Bowling Club's Barry Cail said.
"The club is very appreciative of him taking the time and making the effort to come up.
"It's not the first time Neil has been to Heathcote and judging by what he said after the event, it won't be the last either.
"How would it be if Gillon McLachlan (AFL CEO) went back and played some local footy... that's what it was like for us having Neil involved."
Heathcote Bowling Club has been involved in the raising of funds on Australia Day for MND Victoria since 2016, starting with a 24-hour marathon.
The club's close affinity to MND Victoria is in memory of past player Dennis Gleeson, who passed away from the disease in October of 2018.
Gleeson was a member of the last Heathcote team to win a premiership when the weekend pennant division four side he was part of won the flag in 2016 against Eaglehawk by five shots.
"Dennis was a wonderful fella. He played football, cricket, tennis and golf at Heathcote and ended up playing bowls," Cail said.
"The tournament has now raised more than $100,000 for MND VIctoria, which supports people through their MND illness."
The tournament, which is played as a triples event, was won by the Stanhope trio of Barry Williams, John Patterson and Geoff Mulcahy.
