World Bowls CEO takes to greens at Heathcote for MND Victoria fundraiser tournament

Updated February 4 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:17pm
Never Give Up Group secretary Peter Cunningham, World Bowls chief executive officer Neil Dalrymple, World Bowls president Daryl Clout, Nationals Member for Euroa Annabelle Cleeland and Never Give Up Group president Brian Taylor.

THE Heathcote Bowling Club has ticked over more than $100,000 raised for MND Victoria following another Australia Day tournament that this year had some high-profile entrants.

