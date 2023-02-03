Police are searching for a teenage girl who may have travelled to Bendigo.
Charli, 17, was last seen near Keon Park Railway Station, Thomastown, just before 10pm on Sunday, January 28.
Police and family are concerned for her welfare due to her age.
Victoria Police said it's believed she may have travelled to Bendigo or Echuca.
A photo has been released in hopes someone may recognise her.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Reservoir Police Station on 9460 6744.
