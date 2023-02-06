THE EXOTIC pest fall army worm has pushed its way south and has been observed in its larvae stage in Victoria for the first time, including Echuca.
The pest, first found in Australia in 2020, is not causing significant damage as yet however, with other home-grown species creating larger crop losses at this stage.
Pest monitoring service PestFacts has reported multiple cases of chewing damage by fall army worm moth larvae in maize crops in diverse locations in Victoria recently.
PestFacts extension scientist Julia Severi said fall army worm damage had been reported in Victoria in the geographically-distant regions of Gippsland and the north of the state.
Fall army worm larvae have been found at Echuca, where they were reported to be causing leaf damage in maize.
Ms Severi said the infestations of fall army worm in the temperate south was caused by the mild and wet spring.
The pests are a subtropical species and cannot survive southern winters, however she said fall army worm was highly mobile and could migrate to the south if there was food and suitable conditions.
She said while fall army worm moths were detected in Victoria in 2021, this was the first time PestFacts had received reports of larvae in field crops.
Ms Severi said there had been fall army worm damage around Yarram, Warragul and Sale, however the crop damage was not extensive and fairly localised.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
