Greater Bendigo records less than 90 COVID cases

Greater Bendigo has recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.
According to the Department of Health data, the municipality recorded 10 cases in the 24-hours leading up to February 2.
There are 50 active cases in the municipality.
In other parts of the state, the Macedon Ranges added 26 during the week.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded 16 COVID-19 cases in seven days, while Central Goldfields added 12.
Campaspe Shire tallied 12 during the week and Gannawarra did not record any new infections.
Buloke and Loddon both recorded a single case in the past week.
The data showed there was 3056 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria this week, a decrease of 11.2 per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases this week was 437, down from 492 last week.
There are now 2604 active cases across the state.
There are 121 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, including six COVID patients, with two cleared cases, in intensive care.
There are no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Sadly, a total of 70 COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the Department in the past week.
An average of 10 deaths were reported each day in the past week.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
