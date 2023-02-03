Bendigo Advertiser
Greater Bendigo records 88 new COVID cases this week | February 3, 2023

Alex Gretgrix
Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 1:28pm
Greater Bendigo records less than 90 COVID cases

Greater Bendigo has recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.

