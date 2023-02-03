Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Tough task, but Ashwood excited about hopes on big night at Melton

By Kireran Iles
Updated February 3 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The in-form Streitkid and Alex Ashwood will return to Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick

BENDIGO trainer Alex Ashwood will head to Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday with a couple of nice chances on an exciting night of Group race action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.