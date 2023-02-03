BENDIGO trainer Alex Ashwood will head to Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday with a couple of nice chances on an exciting night of Group race action.
A huge 10-race program includes four Group races, highlighted by the $500,000 Group 1 A.G. Hunter Cup (2760m).
Ashwood has involvement in two of the features, with Streitkid backing up in the Group 3 Mercury80 Final (1200m) after an impressive heat win last Saturday, and Tay Tay making her return in the Group 3 Ladyship Cup (1720m).
Streitkid will be up against the Andy Gath-trained superstar four-year-old Catch A Wave, who blitzed his rivals over the short course in the heat run on January 20.
Further validating a brilliant performance, Hurricane Harley, who finished 9.4-metres behind Catch A Wave, came out and won last weekend's Group 3 Casey Classic.
Streitkid was equally impressive in winning his heat by 9.5-metres last Saturday and, at the very least, Ashwood expects the son of American Ideal to make Catch A Wave, last season's three-year-old Vicbred Super Series winner, earn his victory.
"He was terrific last start, but he is going to find it a bit harder with Catch A Wave in it," he said.
"But considering that, he is going to give Catch A Wave something to chase.
"He's a short-course specialist. Being over 1200m suits him right down to the ground.
"He's been a great horse for connections and anywhere he's gone, he's done a good job for whoever has had him training-wise."
Ashwood is thrilled to have Tay Tay back at the races.
The now five-year-old mare has not raced since a rare disappointing run in the Vicbred Super Series Final for four-year-old mares on New Year's Eve.
A tough first-up assignment pits her against old rivals Tough Tilly ($1.60 favourite), who should find the lead from her barrier two draw and prove ever-so-hard to run down, and last year's Vicbred Super Series winner Dougs Babe.
"She has come back pretty well and has got a good draw from barrier three, so she is going to be up there nice and early, Ashwood said.
"I hope she gets a good run in transit and uses her speed late. From there hopefully she won't be too far away.
"Tough Tilly is obviously the one to beat and horses like Dougs Babe, we know there's not much between those two and Tay Tay, and there's a couple of new ones stepping up like Amore Vita. She is going to be thereabouts as well."
The stable's third runner of the night is the four-year-old Ideal Pace in the final race of the night.
Ashwood, who has driven nine winners this season will take the reins on Streitkid and Tay Tay, while Tayla French will drive Ideal Pace.
