Research shows that a break-up or divorce can be one of the most stressful and emotional experiences people can go through.

Despite the reason for the separation (whether it was amicable and decided together, or if one person left over the other), the break-up of a relationship can turn your whole world upside down. It can trigger a range of painful emotions including grief, sadness and anger.



It can be incredibly difficult to think straight, continue on with normal routines let alone make life-changing decisions.

Separation and divorce launches you into unchartered territory, and it's hard to know what to do first and where to turn. It's not uncommon to hear people say, "I just don't know where to start".

This feeling is normal - how would you know? This is most likely the first time you have been through this, no one gets married or commits to a relationship expecting to get divorced.

Whether you are thinking of separating or have already separated, it is important to remember you don't have to go through it alone.

It is also important to look after your health and wellbeing, and reach out to supportive friends and family as well as support from specialised professionals, such as social workers, psychologists or other qualified and accredited experts.

Knowing where to turn is daunting. The first steps when separating or divorcing involve consulting with specialist services that have expert knowledge, qualifications and experience in separation, divorce and family law.



Specialists include family dispute resolution practitioners (mediators), divorce coaches and family lawyers.

