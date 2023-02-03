Clubs resume chase for AVSL points

THERE'S plenty at stake in Saturday's ninth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Bendigo.
After an outstanding run at the Steigen Victoria Country titles at Geelong's John Landy Field, Bendigo's clubs will chase AVSL points at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
Top five in each division qualify for the March 18-25 play-offs as the rest are in the relegation phase.
Eaglehawk is third on the premier ladder on 70 as Diamond Valley, 84, and Essendon, 74, lead the way.
Clubs yet to use the PowerPlay in which they double their premiership points for the round include Essendon.
In division two, South Bendigo is fourth on 59.
The ninth-placed Bendigo Harriers are on 31, but yet to flick the PowerPlay switch.
Other clubs vying to climb to the fifth rung are Geelong Guild, 53; Keilor St Bernard's, 40; Ballarat Harriers, 36.
In division five, Bendigo University is sixth on 55 points.
Action at Bendigo's meet begins with the hammer throw at 1pm.
Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham hit a mark of 50.58m to strike gold in the open final at the country titles and will be an athlete to watch in flight two, along with Bendigo Harriers' Hailey Stubbs and Hannah Greenman.
In the race for the Most Valuable Athlete award, Graham is 49th on 7968.
Another of the Hawks' young guns, Cameron Smith has scored 10,659 points to lead the Most Valuable Athlete award.
Smith's medal haul at the country titles included gold in the under-20 high jump, 13.10m, and long jump, 6.44m.
Both of those events are on Saturday's program.
Athletics Bendigo is well-represented in the Most Valuable Athlete standings.
Eaglehawk's Terry Hicks and Kai Norton have racked up 10,134 points to be equal seventh.
Also in top form across the opening eight rounds have been Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison, South Bendigo's Joan Self, Bendigo Harriers' Geoff and Neil Shaw.
The top 100 includes Peter Clarke, Josh Evans and Jake Gavriliadis from Bendigo Harriers; Eaglehawk's Isabella Noonan, Dave Chisholm, Cooper Richardson, Abbey Hromenko, Tim Sullivan and Giselle Hattingh; and South Bendigo's Carol Coad.
MEANWHILE, backmarker Kade McCay achieved a season-first in Thursday night's heat of the Bendigo Athletic Club distance series raced at the Retreat Road track in Flora Hill.
Racing in the red, McCay was last to start, but first to finish the 1000m duel.
A field of 21 lined up for round eight in the 36th running of the series.
McCay triumphed in the first leg of the 2022-23 series in which athletes earn points to qualify for the George Flack Final (1000m) in early March.
On Thursday night it was McCay who started from a mark of 1.40 minutes and worked incredibly hard across 2 1/2 laps to chase down Geoff Jordan from Bendigo Harriers.
Third placegetter was the consistent Greg Hilson from South Bendigo.
Fastest female was Abbey Reid in 3.16 minutes.
Because of the Bendigo Harriers-run 5km Frenzy on February 10 there will be no BAC distance series round next Thursday.
The Thursday series resumes on February 16 when athletes will race 800m.
Placings in Thursday night's 1000m:
Kade McCay 1.40 handicap, 4.33 race time, 2.53 actual time, 1st fastest time; Geoff Jordan 40, 4.36, 3.56; Greg Hilson 1.15, 4.38, 3.23, 3rd FT; Paul Viggers 55, 4.41, 3.46; David Cripps 1.15, 4.41, 3.26, 4th FT; Bradie Sheldon 1.05, 4.42, 3.37; Abbey Reid 1.30, 4.46, 3.16, 2nd FT; Kelvin Niblett 1.10, 4.49, 3.39; Keelan McInerney 1.10, 4.51, 3.41; Richard Marchingo 30, 4.52, 4.22; Jack Norris 40, 4.52, 4.12; Renae Graham 15, 4.55, 4.40; Josh Fagan 1.15, 4.48, 3.43; April Wainwright 1.10, 5.02, 3.52; Rebecca Soulsby 20, 5.03, 4.43; Tim Sullivan 1.05, 5.04, 3.59; Andrea Smith 50, 5.15, 4.25; Katie Graham 30, 5.15, 4.45; Kevin Shanahan 30, 5.18, 4.48; Hamish Anderson 1.35, 5.26, 3.51; Justine Babitsch 25, 5.31, 5.06.
