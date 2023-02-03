Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Clubs resume chase for AVSL points

By Nathan Dole
Updated February 3 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham excelled at last weekend's Victoria Country titles. Picture by Scott Sidley

THERE'S plenty at stake in Saturday's ninth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.