WEEKEND PENNANT LAWN BOWLS: Six won't go into four in finals race

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 11:48am
Bendigo East's Paul Vlaeminck, Golden Square's Taylah Marron and South Bendigo's Max Rowley. Three rounds remain in the Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls season, with six teams fighting for the four finals berths.

WITH three rounds remaining the battle for the four spots in the Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls finals is down to a race in six.

