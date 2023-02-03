WEEKEND PENNANT LAWN BOWLS: Six won't go into four in finals race

WITH three rounds remaining the battle for the four spots in the Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls finals is down to a race in six.
Moama (188), Bendigo (186), South Bendigo (170), Golden Square (166), Bendigo East (165) and Eaglehawk (145) are the six teams in finals contention.
Four will make it - two won't.
Of the six teams, Golden Square has the toughest run home as it fights to cling on to its spot in the top four and play finals for the first time since 2015-16.
Square's remaining three opponents - Moama, Bendigo East and Inglewood - have a combined 425 points.
The next toughest run home is Bendigo, whose three remaining opponents, starting on Saturday at home against Kangaroo Flat, have 409 combined points.
A hugely pivotal game in the finals fight will be played on Saturday between Eaglehawk and Bendigo East at Eaglehawk.
With both teams on the outside of the top four looking in the result will be telling for the finals aspirations of both sides, particularly for Eaglehawk given the Hawks are 21 points outside the top four, so they can't afford to drop this game, especially at home.
Both the Hawks and East are in good form having won four games in a row.
Heading into the last three rounds, here's the run home for the six teams jostling for the four finals berths.
1st - MOAMA
Points: 188 Shots: +177
vs - v Golden Square (a), v Marong (h), v Castlemaine (a).
Opposition points - 330.
............................................
2nd - BENDIGO
Points: 186 Shots: +164
vs - v Kangaroo Flat (h), v South Bendigo (h), v Eaglehawk (a).
Opposition points - 409.
............................................
3rd - SOUTH BENDIGO
Points: 170 Shots: +127
vs - v Inglewood (h), v Bendigo (a), v Kangaroo Flat (h).
Opposition points - 403.
............................................
4th - GOLDEN SQUARE
Points: 166 Shots: +144
vs - v Moama (h), v Bendigo East (a), v Inglewood (h).
Opposition points - 425.
............................................
5th - BENDIGO EAST
Points: 165 Shots: +99
vs - v Eaglehawk (a), v Golden Square (h), v Marong (a).
Opposition points - 388.
............................................
6th - EAGLEHAWK
Points: 145 Shots: -8
vs - v Bendigo East (h), v Inglewood (a), v Bendigo (h).
Opposition points - 403.
