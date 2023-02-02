Bendigo Advertiser
Tough Australia Cup opener for Bendigo City

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 3 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:42am
Bendigo City has drawn Springvale South Aris in the opening round of the knockout Australia Cup tournament. Picture by Colin Nuttall

BENDIGO City FC faces another stiff assignment if it is to advance beyond the first round of the national knockout Australia Cup tournament.

Local News

