BENDIGO City FC faces another stiff assignment if it is to advance beyond the first round of the national knockout Australia Cup tournament.
The fixture for the tournament's preliminary rounds was released this week, with Bendigo City drawing an away game against Springvale City Aris on Saturday, February 11.
Aris finished third in the Men's State League (MSL) 4 South competition last season, winning 12 of 20 games played and drawing three others to finish nine points behind title winners Dandenong South.
It's the second straight year Bendigo City, which finished fourth in the MSL 5 West competition last season, has drawn a MSL 4 team in the first round.
Back competing at senior level for the first time in five years in 2022, City was beaten 4-2 in overtime by MSL 4 North team Watsonia Heights, after scores were locked together at 2-all at the end of regulation time.
Watsonia Heights went on to finish fifth in the MSL season, while City placed fourth
Bendigo City coach Greg Thomas said Springvale South would present a tough first-up test, but his side was looking forward to the challenge.
The Australia Cup is a national knockout tournament run by Football Australia in conjunction with every state and territory member federation in the country.
Formerly known as the FFA Cup, it is open to professional, semi-professional and amateur teams.
In 2022, 742 clubs from around the country competed in the preliminary rounds and the final rounds.
