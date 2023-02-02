Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Bendigo What's On
What's on

Bendigo and central Victoria markets | February 4 - 10, 2023

AM
By Astrid Michael
Updated February 3 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Locals enjoy markets in central Victoria. Picture by Glenn Daniels

CELEBRATE local producers and makers at these central Victorian markets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Astrid Michael

Editorial Administration

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.