CELEBRATE local producers and makers at these central Victorian markets.
Whether you prefer the more rural events or the larger regional days, you are bound to find whatever you are looking for.
This list will be updated when new events come in.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria.
This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce.
For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au
Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
The Castlemaine Farmers' Market committee has all the best of the region's farmers and producers in one place.
The event will include the freshest produce, wines, oils, cheeses and much more.
Spend your Sunday filling up your shopping basket or catching up with the locals.
Where: Western Reserve, Forest Street, Castlemaine.
When: Sunday, February 5, 9am to 1pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
