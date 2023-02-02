BDCA T20: A quick game is a good game as Dragons succeed in five-over run-chase

A DUCKWORTH Lewis system win has kept a glimmer of hope alive for Sandhurst reaching its first Bendigo District Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final.
The Dragons' clash against Golden Square at the QEO looked a long shot of going ahead when heavy rain lashed Bendigo in the lead-up to Thursday night's 6pm start.
But a reduced overs game was possible, with the Dragons winning by nine wickets with four balls to spare.
The win improves Sandhurst to 2-1 and mathematically keeps the Dragons in with a chance of finishing on top of Pool B - albeit a long shot.
For that to happen the Dragons need to, firstly, beat Eaglehawk on February 22 at Canterbury Park and then do so by a big enough result to lift their net run-rate from 0.22 above Bendigo United's 1.56.
In an innings that was initially reduced to 12 overs and then down to 10.3 after another rain delay, Golden Square made 7-72 batting first after being sent in.
Marquee player Ben Holt from Echuca provided some entertainment late in the innings with a quick 25 n.o. off 11 balls to top score for the Bulldogs.
The Golden Square team featured Lachlan Saunders, who this week was selected in the Northern Territory men's team to play at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships from February 22-28.
Ben Yarwood (2-7) and Liam Stubbings (2-13) took two wickets each for the Dragons, who in their innings were set a Duckworth Lewis target of 35 to win off five overs.
The Dragons reached 1-36 in 4.2 overs, with Nick Gladman (19 n.o.) and Taylor Beard (10 n.o.) the not out batsmen.
The loss brings the curtain down on Golden Square's Twenty20 campaign, with the Bulldogs finishing with a 1-3 record.
Meanwhile, the BDCA's top four teams will all be in action against each other on Saturday.
Saturday's round 12 games include ladder-leading Strathdale-Maristians taking on fourth-placed Golden Square at Bell Oval, as well as Strathfieldsaye hosting Kangaroo Flat at Tannery Lane in a clash of second versus third.
The door to the BDCA top two - and the double chance - should be all but jammed shut should both the Suns and Jets win their games.
Entering Saturday's round there is an 18-point gap between the Jets and Roos from second to third with six rounds remaining in the season.
After a three-game absence, including two for Victoria Country duties, Strathdale-Maristians welcome back captain Cameron Taylor, as well as Ben DeAraugo, for the tussle with Golden Square, which now boasts the Addy's new MVP leader in Scott Trollope.
Despite not being named on the MyCricket site for Golden Square, both skipper Liam Smith and Trollope are playing for the Bulldogs, who having been sixth at the mid-season break have won their three games since the resumption to move into the top four.
Square is part of a logjam through the middle of the ladder where just six points are separating third-placed Kangaroo Flat from sixth-placed Eaglehawk, with White Hills a further half-a-game back in seventh position.
Saturday's games - Huntly North v White Hills, Strathfieldsaye v Kangaroo Flat, Strathdale-Maristians v Golden Square, Sandhurst v Eaglehawk, Bendigo United v Bendigo.
Selections - White Hills, Strathfieldsaye, Strathdale-Maristians, Eaglehawk, Bendigo.
1. Strathdale - 63
2. Strathfieldsaye - 57
3. Kangaroo Flat - 39
4. Golden Square - 39
5. Bendigo - 36
6. Eaglehawk - 33
7. White Hills - 30
8. Bendigo United - 18
9. Sandhurst - 15
10. Huntly North - 0
719 - Scott Trollope
(Golden Square)
677 - Cameron Taylor
(Strathdale-Maristians)
672 - Taylor Beard
(Sandhurst)
656 - James Ryan
(Bendigo)
655 - Liam Smith
(Golden Square)
601 - Mitch Winter-Irving
(White Hills)
600 - Chathura Damith
(Strathfieldsaye)
AXE Creek and West Bendigo both face challenging run chases at home on day two of round seven in the Emu Valley Cricket Association on Saturday.
Axe Creek has been set a target of 319 to win against Mandurang after the Rangas cracked 8-318 last Saturday highlighted by a century to Corey Dickins (103).
And West Bendigo will chase Spring Gully's total of 307.
In other games Marong has a score of 215 to defend against California Gully at home, while Emu Creek will chase Sedgwick's 210 at Club Court.
The EVCA also has a big day ahead on Sunday with its Twenty20 grand final at Ewing Park.
Defending premiers United and Mandurang will clash for the title from 1.30pm.
Both the Tigers and Rangas are yet to be beaten in the T20 tournament this season.
Saturday's round 16 games:
Bridgewater v Arnold.
Kingower v Boort-Yando.
Ladder:
1. Wedderburn - 48
2. Kingower - 39
3. Boort-Yando - 33
4. Bridgewater - 30
5. Arnold - 30
