Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

WNBL: Spirit primed for Boomers showdown

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated February 3 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kennedy Kereama goes through the game plan with the Spirit during Thursday's training session. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Bendigo Spirit return to the court this Sunday for their third WNBL 2022/23 match against the Melbourne Boomers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.