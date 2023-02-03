WNBL: Spirit primed for Boomers showdown

Bendigo Spirit return to the court this Sunday for their third WNBL 2022/23 match against the Melbourne Boomers.
Spirit went down fighting 79-88 during their first encounter with the Boomers, but then turned the tables two weeks ago with a thrilling 81-76 win during the second match.
Come game day this Sunday at the Boomers' home court, it's anyone's game.
Spirit head into the match after a 10-day break on the back of their last game against the Perth Lynx.
The group has been hard at work at Red Energy Arena during that time to ensure a strong push to finals which are now only weeks away.
"We're always looking to improve in every area, every game on every day," Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"Certainly our defence is going to be critical against the Boomers as they have plenty of scoring talent."
Boomers' star players include Cayla George, Tiffany Mitchell and Kristy Wallace.
Despite their star-studded power, Kereama said all of the Boomers received an equal level of focus during pre-match scouts.
"They have a number of great players who are able to create problems for teams," he said.
Boomers also head into the match on the back of a loss to the inform Lynx who are currently charging up the ladder with a four-game winning streak.
The match on Sunday also marks a special milestone for the Spirit's Alex Wilson who is playing her 200th WNBL game.
"The team is happy for Alex and incredibly proud of her achievements," Kereama said.
"She is an incredibly talented player and is playing some of her best basketball this season.
"Myself and the whole team and privileged to share this milestone with her."
