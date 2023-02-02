SELECTION NIGHT - Weekend Bendigo District Cricket Association teams

1st XI (vs. Bendigo United)
James Ryan (c), Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, Bailey George, Kyle Chant, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Bailey Goodwin, Declan Slingo, Joel Bothe, Xav Ryan, Malin Adikari
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Liam Gaskell (c), Dylan Lovell, Craig Pearce, Lachie Nicholson, Nick Rowley, Oliver Ryan, Kynan Gard, Lachlan Nemet, Dilruk Fernando, Harper Hodgens, Aidan Goddard, Forhad Ahmed, Ajay Mishra
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Clinton Lawson (c), Jesse Felle, Wayne Saunders, Glenn Franzi, Dilruk Fernando, Randhir Bhinder, Ajay Mishra, Terry Myers, Scott Sandercock, Kevin Jayawardena, Liam Gaskell, Harper Hodgens
Under 18 (vs. Bendigo United)
Lachie Nicholson, Nick Rowley, Oliver Ryan, Owen Brasher, Charlie Warren, Eddie Gingell, Harper Hodgens, Aidan Goddard, Bodhi Robinson, Fletcher Atherton, Gabe Nevins, Deacon Marsh, Samuel Moran
1st XI (vs. Bendigo)
Clayton Holmes (c), Stephen Barrett, Joshua Thurston, Marcus Mangiameli, Riley Treloar, Samuel Langley, Harrison Donegan, Miggy Podosky, Will Thrum, Thomas Starr, Jake Thrum
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo)
Marcus Smalley (c), Adam Rady, Ashley Younghusband, Nicholas Williamson, Nicholas Crawford, Leigh McDermott, Darcy Mills, Wil Pinniger, Hugh Behrens, Billy Bassett, Harry Sheilds, Eamon Austin
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo)
Curtis Tuohey (c), Hayden Smith, Thomas Williamson, Connor Thomson, Mark Di Fede, Adrian Cronin, Brenden Younghusband, Malachy Lahtz, Ian Clemens, Gerard Malan, Matthew Beck, Aidan Clemens
Under 18 (vs. Bendigo)
No team provided
4th XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye Jets)
No team provided
1st XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Nicholas Farley (c), Daniel Major, Aaron Monro, Cameron McGlashan, Anthony West, Cory Jacobs, Benjamin Williams, Tain Piercy, Angus Chisholm, Taj Taylor, Joshua Williams
2nd XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Thomas Saker (c), Jacob Murley, Matt Ford, Matthew Fitt, Samuel Williams, Sam Fitt, Mitchell Graham, Michael Peters, Campbell Richards, Harvey White, Fletcher Good, Ben Trew
3rd XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Andrew Nisbet (c), Shane Herdman, Bradley Muns, Daryl Muns, Corey Henson, Scott Lawry, Rhys Smith, Lachlan Hall, Ryan Threlfall, Andrew Smith, Jordan Lea, Brandon Columbus
1st XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Mathew Christie (c), Scott Johnson, Jake Higgins, Max Grant, Luke Baird, Kayle Thompson, Lachlan Saunders, Benjamin Derrick, Jack Keating, Mitchell Kemp, Joseph Doolan
2nd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Zavier Abbott (c), Jackson Adams, Paul Scullie, Scott Ross, Jamie Bysouth, Ryan Prout, Jake Mulqueen, Hannah Flood, William Bowles, Sarah Mannes, Scott Trollope, Riley Hocking
3rd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Matthew Nihill (c), Aaron Sims, Deepam Shah, Bradley Perrow, Haydn Leech, Tomas Dingfelder, Callum Miller-Govett, Jimmy Wilkinson, Ryan Henderson, Liam Smith, Joshua Leech, Jamie Bysouth
1st XI (vs. White Hills)
Shane Gilchrist (c), Jarrod Harris, Ryan Grundy, Abe Sladden, Flynn Campbell, Judd Gilchrist, Archer Billings, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Josh Simpson, Sandun Ranathunga, Jack Wilson
2nd XI (vs. White Hills)
Mark Billings (c), Mitch Harder, Bill Mackay, Tommi Raukola, Nathan Dredge, Jason Burt, connar pearson, Santosh Tata, Lachlan Wilson, Ben Hilson
3rd XI (vs. White Hills)
Denis Grinton (c), Tommi Raukola, Mitchell Billings, Joshua Dowsing, Adam Marwood, connar pearson, Alex Hand, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Anthony Tanner, Lachlan Wilson
1st XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Jake Klemm (c), Adam Burns, Kenny Beith, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Daniel Barber, Christopher Barber, Luke Wight, Campbell Smith, Liam Rielley, Daniel Pratt, Jack Rutherford
2nd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Riley Burns (c), Robert Brown, Daniel Plowright, Caydyn Kearin, Cameron Salmon, Ryan Bell, Sean Bell, Noah Cain, Brodie Newman, Anthony Brown, Joshua Hull, Kieren Burns
3rd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Marc Beard (c), Mark Eeles, Liam O'Keefe, Jarrod Orton, Anthony Patullo, Kyle Symons, Jake Hywood, Liam Collins, Daniel Healey, Ryan O'Keefe, Peter Patullo, Dion Symons
Under 18 (vs. Maiden Gully Marist)
Noah Cain (c), Hayden Smith, Matt Mitchell, Cooper Orton, Nicholas Armitage, Orin McKay, Fletcher Good, Liam Rielley, Izack Brown, Blake Dowton, Clayton Smith, Jake Wight
4th XI (vs. White Hills)
Josh Riggall (c), Brad Orton, Matt Mitchell, Cooper Orton, Jake Wight, Lachlan Taylor, Clayton Smith, Orin McKay, Lachlan McKay, Josh Covington, Josh Worsley, Jack Burns
Under 18 (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Mitchell Hancock (c), Connor McKenzie, Harry Mannix, Jordan Rainbow, Lewis Bunton, Zac Justice, Sophie Fisher, Callum Garlick, Byron Rogers, Albin Roby
4th XI (vs. Sandhurst)
John Rainbow (c), Connor Berry, Riley Davey, Liam Budge, Jordan Rainbow, Tynan Kellett, Will Hargreaves, Luke Davey, Adam Hargreaves, Astin Clayton, Ian Berry, Drew Warren
1st XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Joel Murphy (c), Shane Robinson, Taylor Beard, Liam Stubbings, Joel Schneider, Jasper Langley, Nick Gladman, Ben Yarwood, Zachary Sims, Alex Winfield, Jack Ryan
2nd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Kayde Howard (c), Dylan Gibson, Logan Kirkwood, Fraser McKinstry, Mitchell Connell, Thaine Bake, Joshua Scott, Patrick Stanton, Will Barnham, Simon Turnbull, Ashley Gray, Joshua Sheehan
3rd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Oliver Maher (c), Fraser McKinstry, Andrew Brown, Travis Edwards, Thaine Bake, Joshua Scott, Michael Coombs, Mitchell Connell, Josh Robinson, Bryden McFarlane, Reece Yarwood, Jake Medhurst
4th XI (vs. Maiden Gully Marist)
Martyn McDonnell (c), David Hunter, David Lowther, David Hancock, Dustin Murley, Courtney Cornell, Ethan Hunter, Finn Millar, Jonno Van der Hagen, Logan Van der Hagen, Patrick Boylson, Jay Thakar
1st XI (vs. Golden Square)
Cameron Taylor (c), Linton Jacobs, Jack Neylon, Jacob DeAraugo, Sam Johnston, Thomas Purcell, Jack Pysing, James Barri, Matthew Wilkinson, James Vlaeminck, Ben DeAraugo
2nd XI (vs. Golden Square)
Jonathan Davidson (c), Shane Koop, Ryan Haythorpe, Jaryd Wishart, Michael Prowse, William Purcell, Liam Nihill, Blake Barri, James Schischka, Tadhg McBurney, Wil Tuohey, Charlie Ryan
3rd XI (vs. Golden Square)
Will Edwards (c), Daniel Peterson, Richard Murphy, Brent Anstee, Liam Ledwidge, Max Campbell, Samuel Coughlin, Patrick Murphy, Ash Stewart, Rohit Sharma, Uday Nakka, Shenal Fernando
Under 18 (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Callum Thompson (c), Max Schintler, Jack Smith, Jack Pysing, Xavier Carter, Kael Rainey, Jed Daniels, Senna Marsili, Tadhg McBurney, Jack McCullough
4th XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Anthony Purcell (c), Harry Purcell, Sebastian Rossi, Louis Eddy, Xavier Grant, Byron Ritchie, Lewis Ritchie, Jack Spencer, Travis Eddy , Jack McCullough, Ethan Fletcher, Mumtaz Hussain
1st XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Ben Devanny (c), Pat Felmingham, Jack Stubbs, Jed Rodda, Connor Lyon, Campbell Love, Nayana Fernando, Darcy Hunter, Savith Priyan, Chathura Damith, Tim Wood
2nd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Patrick Dillon (c), Dale Ashby, Bodee Scullie, Andrew Stove, Mason Horne, Jedd O'Keefe, Jack Bell, Kristian Rogers, Ned Budde, Daniel Butler, Zoltan Smyth, Riley Tresize
3rd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Chris Cullen (c), James Brown, Leon Reidy, Brenton Jones, Brent Hargreaves, Matthew Wight, Stephen Brown, Max Beever, Brandyn Barilari, Justin Hargreaves, Nathan Di Camillo, Marc Sherwell
Under 18 (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
No team provided
4th XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Damien Bilsborow (c), Sam Hogan, Archie Stevens, Hayden Rogers, Matt Merrett, Napinder Singh, Amy Bilsborow, Andrew Colliver, Amy Bilsborow, James Sharam
4th XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Brent Yates (c), Marty Harris, James Balic, Jonty Yates, Jackson Harris, Jack DeAraugo, William Robinson, Glenn Dashwood, John Robinson, Cale James, Lucas Sharam
1st XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Mitchell Winter-Irving (c), Caleb Barras, Lincoln Jacobs, Brayden Stepien, Jayden Sheean, Rhys Irwin, Oliver Geary, Ben Irvine, Jack Bourke, Nicholas Wallace, Nicholas Lowes
2nd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Tom Schultz (c), Harry Ukich, Darcy Irwin, Xavier Dunham, Tobias Geary, Justin Slattery, Riley Fitzpatrick, Angus O'Brien, Oliver McMurray, Blake Aylett, Nicholas Wharton
3rd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Jack Maher (c), Patrick Egan, Daniel Atkinson, James Mannix, Jordan Bonanno, Mitch Davey, Reilley Porter, Samrath A Tiwari, Harshil Arora, Thomas Piazza, Ben Drechsler, Tom Dunham
4th XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Peter O'Brien (c), Damien Nowell, Xavier Ilott, Jack McMurray, Oliver Salter, ROHITH SAJITH DSILVA, Lucas Rice, Robert Ilott, Michael Dobson, Harshil Arora
