LVFNL: Laird pleased with how Bears tracking in lead-up to 2023 season

BEARS Lagoon-Serpentine coach Justin Laird has earmarked new recruit Kyal Zass to fill the vacant key defensive position at the Bears following the departure of Josh Walsh.
Walsh had a stellar season at centre half-back for the Bears last year, finishing runner-up to Laird in the Loddon Valley league club's best and fairest.
Walsh is headed to the North Central league as an assistant coach at Wycheproof-Narraport.
"Josh had a fantastic season for us last year, but we think we've found someone who can fill that role for us in defence in young Kyle Zass, who has come across from Eaglehawk," Laird said.
"Kyle has some versatility in that if we needed to he could play at both ends of the ground for us.
"We've also got Callum Draper from Golden Square who has joined us.
"Callum has played senior footy at Square and still being reasonably young and playing that level of Bendigo senior footy is going to really help our younger boys.
"With the way Callum uses the footy I think he will be best suited for us on a wing or a half-back flank.
"Louis Mott from Kangaroo Flat has come on board as an inside mid. He won Flat's reserves best and fairest last year and is also a strength and conditioning coach, so he has been running our pre-season for us and the boys are all really fit.
"At this stage Billy Hawkes who played with us a couple of years ago is likely to return from Queensland and be back running through the middle for us and one of Louis' mates, Nash Kemp, is coming to us as a midfielder/forward.
"He's a very well-built fella who last played at Gisborne. He hasn't played footy for a while, but I don't think it will take him long to get back into the swing of things."
The Bears have had strong list retention from last year, with the only departures Walsh and forward Rhonen Maher.
"To only lose two players off your list is good, so I've been really happy with our retention," Laird said.
The Bears are coming off a fifth-placed finish last season in what was Laird's first year as coach.
The Bears play Inglewood in round one on April 1.
