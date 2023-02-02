Police are searching for a Bendigo woman who has been missing since Sunday.
Amber Lee, 39, was las seen on Barnard Street in Bendigo on the afternoon of January 29.
Police and family are concerned about her wellbeing due to a health issue, according to Victoria Police.
Amber Lee is described as being 174 centimetres tall, average build with blonde hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black and white striped t-shirt, brown jeans and black sandals.
Police believe she may have travelled to Melbourne.
If you've seen Amber Lee or know something, contact the Bendigo Police Station 5448 1300.
