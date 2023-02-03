Former AFL defender Hartley settles into new role as AFLCV under-18 competition manager

MICHAEL Hartley is excited to use his AFL experience and passion for development to help grow the region's new under-18 football competition.
Former Essendon and Hawthorn defender Hartley is the inaugural competition manager for the new AFL Central Victoria under-18 league that will start in April.
Having recently moved to Bendigo with his wife and two kids, Hartley was keen to remain involved in football and jumped at the opportunity to take on the new role.
Hartley's resume includes 49 AFL games with Essendon (44) and Hawthorn (5) as a key defender between 2016 and 2021, while he also spent two years on Collingwood's rookie list in 2012-13.
Hartley, 29, rejoined Collingwood last year as a development coach with the club's VFLM and AFLW programs and also has certificates in sports development, player development and fitness and previously spent six years volunteering with Essendon's The Academy program.
"I moved up here for family reasons. My wife's sister and two young kids live here and I've got two young kids myself, so we thought we'd try to get around family a bit more now that AFL is done," Hartley said this week.
"When I moved up here I called AFL Central Victoria to see if anything was available or if I could help out in any way and this opportunity popped up.
"I've always really enjoyed the development side of things in football and being able to develop young people and I thought this would be a great opportunity being an under-18 competition.
"I played a lot more VFL football than I would have liked while I was on AFL lists and the VFL is a lot more younger guys, so I really enjoyed getting around the young players as an on-field leader."
With no Loddon Valley under-18s being run this year, at this stage the new AFLCV competition has five teams confirmed - Bridgewater, Inglewood, Marong, Pyramid Hill and the East Loddon Rams.
There is also the possibility of another composite team, similar to that of East Loddon, being put together to compete.
"I haven't played a lot of local football, so at the moment I'm learning about it and trying to get involved and around the clubs as much as possible," Hartley said.
"I'll strive to get around the kids as much as I can and kick the footy with them whenever I can.
"At the moment it's all about learning as much as I can as quick as I can."
As well as playing VFL with Collingwood last year, Hartley also played nine games with Seymour in the Goulburn Valley league.
Having spent his AFL career as a defender Hartley made local football headlines in his Seymour debut when he played up forward and kicked 10 goals against Benalla.
He will continue playing with Seymour again this year.
"I signed at Seymour before this opportunity came about. I feel like I'm a loyal person, so I'm going to stay at Seymour and play the year there and then see what happens," Hartley said.
"I played my whole AFL career down back, so it was good for a change to go forward; I really enjoyed just going out there and flying for the footy and having a great time with the boys... I really enjoyed local footy.
"Like everyone does, I would love to have played a few more AFL games, but I enjoyed every single one of them. I gave 100 per cent every time I went out there and had a real crack.
"Coming from western Sydney in a rugby league heartland, just to play one AFL game would have been an achievement, but to play 49 and scrap out eight years of AFL footy is pretty cool and I loved every minute."
The new AFLCV under-18 competition will begin on Saturday, April 15.
"I see Michael's role being in two stages," AFLCV region manager Craig Armstead said.
"Initially between now and the season starting it will be engaging with the clubs, presidents and coaches to try to get as many kids playing as possible, which is what this competition is all about.
"Given Michael has fantastic football playing and coaching credentials will help us immensely and we think he will connect well with players.
"And the second phase when the competition starts is running it.
"We want to look at opportunities to play at different grounds and times and have different themes, so as well as the administration that goes with the role in terms of fixtures, results, goalkickers and so forth, there will be some added marketing and promotion around it."
