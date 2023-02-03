The 76th annual reunion of the Kyneton Marist Old Boys Association saw old friendships rekindled and years of memories shared.
Held at the Kyneton Bowling Club on Sunday, January 29, the event commemorated the 21st birthday celebration of the arrival of the Marist Brothers in Kyneton in 1926.
In 1947 the Old Boys was formed with more than 150 members, and reunion dinners have occurred annually ever since.
Vice president Michael Halley said 50 people registered for this year's gathering and the highlight of the event was the renewal of past relationships.
The Marist Brothers were responsible for schooling hundreds of students in Kyneton, and despite leaving the central Victorian town in 1967, a strong following remains.
"Even with a scattered whereabouts of the living and the increased numbers on the deceased honour roll [the association] is still active in community support," Mr Halley said.
"Students from classes in mid-1940s and the last year were present and an apology was received from one nonagenarian no longer able to attend."
One attendee was the last Marist Brothers principal Brother Kevin Hoare, who made the trip from his retirement home in Bendigo.
"[He] was very much in demand and engaged in reminiscences," Mr Halley said.
"Forty-two brothers taught at the school during its four decades and five others besides Kevin Hoare are still in the land of the living, albeit some are infirm and needing care."
While Mr Halley said the association's coffers have diminished since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the brothers were preparing for their $1000 raffle, to be drawn at the annual Torrumbarry event on March 18.
