LVFNL: 'We're excited that we're vibrant' - Superoos positive ahead of new season

OPTIMISM is high at Mitiamo as the Superoos build up to the 2023 Loddon Valley Football-Netball League season.
Just over two months after the club issued a desperate coaching SOS that was answered by Jon Varcoe, the Superoos expect to comfortably field both their seniors and reserves football teams and will have a full quota of netball sides take to the court.
"It's really positive around the club and we're working really hard on the basics... bringing the community and club together, bringing young people in, rejuvenating the list, getting two full and really competitive teams and having a strong social scene," Varcoe said at the club's season launch last weekend.
"With our recruiting we've got a mix of 18 to 21-year-olds and also some in that mid-20s-to-30s group.
"Given we haven't got under-18s we are really focused on getting a lot of younger players into the club."
The Superoos have added in some VFL experience with former Box Hill Hawks player Michael Barnes, who has also played under-18s for Victoria Metro, to be a key cog in the midfield.
And one of the players the Superoos have coming back to the club is 2019 premiership player Dylan Clohesy, who is a former skipper of Mitiamo and returning to the field after overcoming a shoulder injury.
The Superoos recently ticked off another of their key appointments for season 2023 with Mick Galvin taking on the role of reserves coach.
Galvin takes on the Mitiamo reserves job having just finished a senior coaching stint with Longwood in the Kyabram District league.
"Mick has been an assistant coach at Mitiamo previously and with his past four years coaching Longwood has a lot of experience," Varcoe said.
"We think we'll have a lot more stability with our reserves this year and we'll be looking for them to be really competitive."
As well as a new senior coach in Varcoe, the Superoos also have a new A grade netball coach in Jen Wilson.
Wilson has previously coached the Superoos to a premiership and in an early sign that Mitiamo should be right in the thick of the action at the business end again, the club has retained all of last year's A grade team that was runner-up to Maiden Gully YCW.
"All the girls have re-committed again and we're working really hard on getting some players back for our lower grades to help build those numbers all throughout the club," Wilson said.
After the challenge earlier in the off-season of securing a senior coach and the crossroads point the Superoos were getting to given Varoce wasn't appointed until late November, just over two months on president Mick Draper says the outlook for 2023 is positive at the club.
"It's really exciting... we've spoken with our players about the history of the club and how proud it and I think that struck a chord with a lot of our new players," Draper said.
"We're excited that we're vibrant and really looking forward to this season with a positive outlook."
The Superoos will play practice matches against Campbells Creek at Mitiamo on March 18 and reigning Kyabram District league premier Lancaster at Mitiamo on March 25.
Mitiamo hosts Bridgewater in round one.
