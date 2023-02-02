Bendigo Advertiser
Central Victorian League 1 Men's restructure raise ire of Strathfieldsaye Colts United

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 2 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 2:23pm
Strathfieldsaye Colts United vice-president Stephen Schintler and president Phil Berry are urging BASL to reconsider its restructure plans for 2023. Picture by Kieran Iles

ONE of the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's oldest and historically most successful clubs is fuming after learning last week that it will be required to qualify for the top flight competition through a pre-season grading competition.

