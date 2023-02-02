ONE of the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's oldest and historically most successful clubs is fuming after learning last week that it will be required to qualify for the top flight competition through a pre-season grading competition.
It follows BASL's decision - voted on by clubs - to restrict the number of teams competing in the Central Victorian League 1 Men's competition this season to only eight clubs.
The top seven clubs on last year's ladder - champions Tatura, Shepparton South, Eaglehawk, Shepparton United, Spring Gully, Strathdale and Epsom - have all been guaranteed a place in the top tier.
That has left eighth through 10th (in order) - La Trobe University, Golden City and Strathfieldsaye Colts United - and the returning Shepparton to vie for one spot through a round robin tournament, starting on March 12 and running over three consecutive Sundays until March 26.
The team with the most points after all clubs have played each other once will snare the final spot.
That will leave the other three to be relegated to the Central Victorian League 2 Men's competition, effectively the league's third tier, alongside Swan Hill, Shepparton Jaguars, Deniliquin Wanderers and Moama-Echuca Border Raiders.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United president Phil Berry said it was the potential 'end of an era' for three clubs, including Colts, which is the second most successful club in BASL division one history, and Golden City, one of the league's founding clubs.
He criticised the timing of the announcement - little more than two months before the proposed start of the 2023 season in April - and feared for the future of the club from the impacts of a loss in revenue and sponsorship and also players.
"While it was talked about at league level, nothing was voted on until the 11th hour," he said.
"All the hard work, not just by Colts, but other clubs to improve on last year's results could be for nothing.
"If Colts were not to keep their spot in League 1, they would find it impossible to field two teams in League 2, as the players recruited would find clubs elsewhere to play at the level they are more than than capable of playing.
"That could see Colts fall away all together."
Berry branded the revision of the League 1 competition, which followed a significant restructure of the BASL competition last year, as a kick in the guts to Colts and others, after exhaustive efforts were made by the club over the pre-season to improve its on-field situation, with the signing of new coach Alf Longano and several recruits.
"Those players have come across to us based on the fact we were going to be in League 1, and now the season is approaching rapidly, they want to change it all," he said.
"We are open to change, but this was all done last week."
Colts vice-president Stephen Schintler, who is the club's delegate on the BASL committee, but was absent for last week's vote, said a more feasible approach would have been to advise clubs before the end of last season, or at the latest, at its completion.
"That would have given clubs a chance to adjust to their thinking," he said.
"Shepparton is a good example of that - they are coming back from not playing and are struggling to get a coach on board based on not knowing where they are going to play - League 1 or 2.
"It's been a slap in the face. We've tried to build back up after a couple of years of being down in performance.
"Now we are in a position where we think we can be competitive, the chance at League 1 could be taken away from us."
The change to the League 1 structure was voted on and approved at the last BASL committee and delegates meeting on January 24.
It is understood La Trobe University - one of the clubs vying for the one vacancy in League 1 - voted for the change, while Colts, Golden City and Shepparton all voted against, as did at least one other club, Epsom.
Berry, who last season coached Colts to a clean sweep of the three League 1 Women's trophies, said it was another setback for the club, which was established in 1977, and unsuccessfully sought entry in the Men's State League 5 competition in 2021 in a bid to grow the club and attract high-calibre players.
Colts bid was approved by the State League, but failed to win the support of BASL, with Bendigo City later endorsed as the city's representative before making its debut in 2022 under former Eaglehawk three-time championship coach Greg Thomas.
