EVCA TWENTY20: Ewing Park to host final between United and Mandurang

EVCA TWENTY20: United, Mandurang advance to final after semi victories
EWING Park has been confirmed as the venue for this Sunday's Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final.
The grand final will be fought out between United and Mandurang after both won their semi-finals.
Both teams are undefeated going into the grand final, which hits off at 1.30pm.
UNITED
Round 1 - 2-123 def Spring Gully 6-119.
Round 2 - 7-128 def California Gully 9-126.
Round 3 - 6-185 def Axe Creek 129.
Round 4 - bye.
Round 5 - bye.
Semi-final - 2-195 def Marong 6-181.
MANDURANG
Round 1 - 5-179 def Sedgwick 6-160.
Round 2 - 7-151 def West Bendigo 5-119.
Round 3 - 8-160 def Bendigo Strikers 8-132.
Round 4 - 0-0 dr Marong 0-0.
Round 5 - bye.
Semi-final - 5-150 def California Gully 7-131.
2018-19 - Maiden Gully.
2019-20 - United.
2020-21 - Sedgwick.
2021-22 - United.
