IT'S a new year and central Victoria is looking as busy as always with activities and events for the whole family to join in on.
FEATURED EVENTS
RAW COMEDY
The biggest comedy competition is coming to Bendigo, with tickets on sale now.
New comedians can deliver five minutes of their best original material in front of a live audience and judges from the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
Past RAW Comedy winners include Luke Heggie, Hannah Gadsby and Josh Thomas, while past losers include Wil Anderson, Ronny Chieng, Tom Ballard, Celia Pacquola and Anne Edmonds.
Spots are already booking, and tickets will be limited.
This event is supported by Comedy Victoria and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
For further information and tickets, click here.
Where: Hustler, 25 High Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, March 5, from 2pm - doors open 1pm.
DAY BY DAY FESTIVAL
Everyone's favourite dance festival is retuning to Bendigo for a full-day music festival.
Heading up the Day By Day festival will be DJ sets from electronic producer duo Flight Facilities and electro titans The Presets, alongside performances from nationally renowned DJ and producer Jordan Brando, KLP, Memphis LK, Running Touch (DJ Set), Set Mo, and Yarra.
For final release tickets, click here.
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Heinz Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, February 4, 3pm to 9pm.
BENDIGO CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Chamber Music Festival is a celebration of chamber music which will focus on the new partnerships with the Young Classical Artists Trust in London.
The festival, now in its fourth year, will see talent from Europe come to Bendigo exclusively. They will be artists Leeds Piano Competition Prize winner Ariel Lanyi, and Classic FM's 2022 Rising Star Artist, clarinetist, Jonathan Leibovitz.
For all information, dates, venues and performance times, click here.
Where: Various locations, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, February 1 to Sunday, February 5.
WALKS INTO HISTORY
The Bendigo Historical Society will commence its 'Walks into History' with a new perspective from the Bendigo Creek.
Tour leader: Peter Cox, President, National Trust Bendigo Branch.
The walk will be from Golden Square Fire Station to Lake Weeroona along the cobblestones of the Bendigo Creek with commentary on various sites.
Sturdy walking shoes required for 1-2 hour walk.
Please make own arrangements for your return to starting point at completion of the tour - car pool or pre parked car at end of walk.
Where: Meet opposite Golden Square Fire Station, High Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, February 5, at 10am.
EVENING DANCE
Enjoy an evening out with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This event will include music by Rod McKenzie.
There will also be a supper with slices, tea and coffee.
Admission $9.
All welcome.
For further information, phone Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, February 4, 7.30pm to 11pm.
SUMMER IN THE PARKS - TAYLOR SHERIDAN
Join in for a relaxing evening event to the tunes of music legend, Taylor Sheridan.
Alcohol and pet free event.
This event is held as part of the Summer in the Parks program, click here.
Where: Crook Street Park, Strathdale, corner Crook Street and McIvor Road, Strathdale.
When: Friday, February 10, 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
KENNINGTON RESERVOIR PARKRUN
Take to Kennington Reservoir this weekend and challenge yourself to a free and friendly 5km community event.
You are welcome to walk, run, jog or spectate, as long as you're having fun.
Where: Kennington Reservoir.
When: Every Saturday, 8am.
EXHIBITIONS
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
SCARS OF BEAUTY
Scars of Beauty is a community gallery exhibition open for anyone to submit artwork that represents the beauty that can come from trauma.
It highlights stories of post traumatic growth. To submit your artwork, click here.
The exhibition opening night will be held on Thursday, February 2, starting at 6pm.
The opening night will feature an art auction with guest speakers Amy Dawes, CEO ABTA; Helen Nightingale, Real Life Midwife; and Dr Kara Thompson, Podcaster Pregnancy Uncut.
The exhibition will close with a family fun day and closing party on Sunday, February 5, starting at 10am.
Where: Dudley House 60 View Street, Bendigo
When: Friday, February 3 to Sunday, Febriuary 5, 10am to 4pm.
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Costume Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
PRACTICAL PHILOSOPHY
"Wisdom Within" is a 10 week course for thoughtful men and women seeking self-knowledge and understanding of the bigger questions of life.
For more information and to enrol, click here or phone 03 9818 0804.
Melbourne School of Philosophy is a not-for-profit, volunteer organisation.
Where: Toy Library, rear of Uniting Church, 8 Lyttleton Street, Castlemaine.
When: Tuesday, February 14, 2pm.
TONI CHILDS: RETROSPECTIVE TOUR
Join legendary singer songwriter, Toni Childs, for a special two-hour performance as she celebrates her life's musical works.
Toni will be performing hits and fan favourites from Union, House of Hope, the Woman's Boat and Keep the Faith.
She will also introduce her new music from albums It's All a Beautiful Noise and Citizens of the Planet.
With fans from all over the world, Toni has produced a list of international hits such as: Don't Walk Away, Stop Your Fussin', Walk and Talk Like Angels, and many, many more.
She has opened for Bob Dylan and performed duets with greats such as Al Green and Peter Gabriel.
Tickets on sale now.
VIP Meet and Greet Package $175, adult $70, concession $65, group of 10 or more, $65 each.
To purchase tickets and for further information, click here.
Where: The Capital, 50 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm.
PYRAMID HILL ART COMPETITION AND SALES
The Pyramid Hill Art Competition and Sales is open to all and junior sections.
Guest judge is Geoff Paynter.
There is $4100 in prizes.
Entries close on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Entry forms and information is available from the Pyramid Hill Neighbourhood House or by phoning Anne on 0458 524 163 or by emailing: aegrogan16@gmal.com
Where: Pyramid Hill.
When: Friday, February 17 to Wednesday, February 22.
HARCOURT APPLEFEST
Since 1991, the Harcourt Applefest has bought residents together to meet neighbours and friends, along with many visitors, to enjoy the many and varied produce that exist in the region.
Many volunteers, along with goodwill, sporting and service clubs-come together to make Applefest highly successful.
The event includes the Applefest market, live music, storytelling and other acts, two stages, roaming entertainers, the King and Queen of AppleFest, competitions, art shows, cookery competitions, apple pie eating and much more.
Where: Harcourt Valley.
When: Saturday, March 11, 9am to 4pm.
30th BENDIGO DOLL AND TEDDY SHOW
The 30th annual Bendigo Doll and Teddy Show features judged competitions, competition exhibition, traders and crafters who specialise in producing porcelain, reborn, fantasy and other types of dolls, and bears.
There will also be dolls houses, miniatures, embroidery, quilting, patchwork and many other hobby crafts and products.
Free children's activities in the morning.
All proceeds from the show go to the Palliative Care Auxiliary. The auxiliary will be selling morning and afternoon teas and lunch on the day.
The theme for the show is 'Fun at the Fair', so come and have some fun with us on the day. It will be a great day for everyone.
Entry is $7 adults, $6 concession and students and children under 6 free.
Further information, click here.
Where: Bendigo Exhibition Centre, Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, March 4, 9.30am to 4pm.
BENDIGO RECORD FAIR
The Bendigo Record Fair returns in March.
This fair is for vinyl and CD's, with thousands of records and music related merchandise available.
$5 entry from 10am.
$10 Early bird access from 9am.
Click here for further information.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvoy Highway, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, March 12, 10am to 4pm.
BEER AND CIDER FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival is back for 2023, boasting some of the best brews from all across the country.
You will have an opportunity to meet the brewers, taste beers and ciders from all over, enjoy food trucks, listen to live music and be entertained by a range of activities.
Click here for further information and ticket prices - VIP tickets coming soon.
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Heinz Street, Ascot.
When: Saturday, March 18, 11am to 7pm.
ELMORE TRACTOR PULL
The first Australian modified tractor pull was held at the Elmore Field Days in 1976, and in 2022 the Elmore Events Centre was excited to bring the tractor pull back to where it all began.
A tractor pull is a modified tractor pulling a weighted sled along a 11m wide and 100m long dirt track.
Tractor pulling is known as one of the most powerful motorsports due to some tractors having more than one engine with some of them being over 1000hp.
This event will also include truck and car displays, and hot wheels stunt team.
See all information about this event here.
Tickets: family (2 adults, 2 x children aged 12-17 years) $70, adults $30, child 12-17 years $10, under 12 years free. For tickets, click here.
Where: Elmore Events Centre.
When: Saturday, March 18, gates open at noon.
