Golden City wants clarification, more discussion on BASL competition revamp

GOLDEN City FC says it would have preferred a little more time and consultation over changes to the set-up of this season's Central Victorian League 1 Men's competition before they were implemented late last month.
The Bendigo Amateur Soccer League last week resolved to cap the number of teams in the top-flight competition to eight, in a move backed by a majority of club delegates.
It has forced four clubs, including Golden City - one of the league's foundation members - into a cut-throat grading tournament to determine the eighth participant.
The other three clubs will be relegated to Central Victorian League 2.
Golden City president Lachlan Hogan said he and the club were not necessarily opposed to the restructure, but would clearly have preferred more dialogue and for the revamp not to have been decided on so close to the start of the season in April.
"We like the idea of what they are doing - it's a good structure for the league," he said.
"But from the club's point of view, we feel the decisions were made a little bit too quickly or too hastily.
"There's still a few finer points that need to be ironed out before we can really implement it in a way that it will work.
"With the second league they are bringing up, there is a potential for a lack of reserves teams.
"One thing the league is trying to deal with is getting rid of a potential three team comp, which has kind of been created by doing this."
With no guarantee of there being a League 2 Men's reserves competition in 2023, Hogan believed BASL ran the risk of players being lost from the game.
It's a situation his club in particular is keen to avoid.
"If there's no League 2 reserves, we'll get rid of a whole team of players and then we will be asking the question, how do we get a second team (reserves team) up and going if we get promoted?" Hogan said.
"If that League 2 reserves competition falls through and we only have the one team, we'll lose players who won't get a game.
"We don't want to be losing anyone want from sport and we also don't want to lose clubs from the league. They are what makes the league good.
"(BASL's) Lance O'Donnell who does the competition formatting is doing such a great job trying to make it work, and the idea is really good, it just needs those finer points dealt with.
"It's relegation and promotion, so if a single team club gets promoted, how does that work?
"Our issue isn't with the proposal, its the logistics."
Hogan said the Rams, under new coach Aaron Filbey, were hopeful of being able to avoid relegation by coming out on top in the round robin tournament against Strathfieldsaye Colts United, La Trobe University and the returning Shepparton.
"We know we can match it with Colts and La Trobe, all our (recent) games have been close," he said.
"We've probably lapsed in concentration and that's where we've lost games - or we've pushed through and won.
"Shepp is a bit of a dark horse as we are not sure what they are looking like, but we do have the potential to win it with the players we have."
Sunday, March 12: Shepparton v Golden City; Strathfieldsaye Colts United v La Trobe University.
Sunday, March 19: La Trobe University v Shepparton; Golden City v Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
Sunday, March 26: Golden City v La Trobe University; Shepparton v Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
Venues to be determined.
