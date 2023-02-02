NBA: Ankle sprain to keep Pelicans' Daniels sidelined for a fifth-straight game

BENDIGO'S Dyson Daniels will remain sidelined with an ankle sprain as his sliding New Orleans Pelicans try to snap a nine-game losing streak in the NBA on Thursday.
Daniels suffered a right ankle sprain during the Pelicans' 99-98 loss to the Denver Nuggets last week.
The Pelicans' latest injury report submitted to the NBA ahead of Thursday's road game against the Dallas Mavericks still lists 19-year-old Daniels, along with New Orleans star Zion Williamson (hamstring).
Drafted by the Pelicans with Pick 8 last year, Daniels has played 39 games this season and started in 11 of them.
Earning plenty of praise for his defensive prowess, Daniels is averaging 19.9 minutes, 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in his rookie season.
The Pelicans have slid down to 10th in the western conference standings, with their record now 26-26 with 30 games remaining.
Daniels has missed the Pelicans' past four games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.