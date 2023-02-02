Bendigo Advertiser
NBA: Ankle sprain to keep Pelicans' Daniels sidelined for a fifth-straight game

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 2 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 11:52am
New Orleans' Dyson Daniels is sidelined with an ankle sprain.
Sports reporter

