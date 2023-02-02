BDCA TWENTY20: Defending premier Redbacks move step closer to another grand final berth

EVCA TWENTY20: United, Mandurang advance to final after semi victories
BENDIGO United has put itself in the box seat to defend its Bendigo District Cricket Association Twenty20 premiership.
The Redbacks beat Bendigo at the QEO on Wednesday night in a result that left both teams with 3-1 records after their four preliminary matches.
However, the Redbacks hold top spot in Pool A over Bendigo courtesy of their superior net run-rate of 1.56 compared to the Goers' 0.28.
Following Wednesday night's match the only team that can prevent the Redbacks from playing in the T20 grand final is Sandhurst (1-1), which still has two games to play - one of which is tonight against Golden Square.
To knock the Redbacks from top spot the Dragons need to win both their last two games against Golden Square and Eaglehawk (February 22) and do so with victories that would elevate their net run-rate of -0.10 above Bendigo United's 1.56.
The Redbacks inflicted Bendigo's first loss of the tournament with a five-wicket victory that was spearheaded by an explosive innings by opener Clayton Holmes.
Chasing Bendigo's 6-122 the Redbacks needed just 16 overs to belt 5-126.
Holmes was at his destructive best with 66 off 33 balls, which included five fours and six sixes.
Such was Holmes' dominance of the innings early, the Redbacks had one stage been 2-60, with the two players out - Cameron Hemp (7) and Harry Donegan (2) - having made just nine between them.
Earlier, the Bendigo innings of 6-122 was headed by an unbeaten 42 from Bailey George, who batted through after coming in at 2-36.
The game featured two players who took two wickets apiece - Bendigo spinner Malin Adikari (2-14) and Bendigo United's Josh Thurston (2-21).
* Strathdale-Maristians closed out its T20 tournament with a five-wicket win over Huntly North at Canterbury Park.
After winning the toss and batting the Power were all out for 76 in an innings where only opener Josh Simpson (21) and No.9 Archer Billings (10 n.o.) reached double figures.
The Power at one stage lost 4-0 as they fell from 4-52 to 8-52, with the Suns' Will Purcell taking three of the wickets in five balls during a blitz in the 15th over.
Purcell snared 3-14 from his three overs for the Suns, while Sam Johnston (2-6), James Barri (2-7) and Xavier Grant (2-13) all took two each.
The Suns' run-chase got off to a shaky start when they were 2-9 in the fourth over with James Vlaemnick (6) and Wil Tuohey (0) both dismissed.
But they overcame the early setbacks to reach 5-77 in the 16th over, with Cameron Taylor's 20 n.o. the top score.
The Suns ended the tournament with a 2-2 record, while the Power (1-1) still have two more games to play against Strathfieldsaye (February 9) and White Hills (February 22).
POOL A
1. Strathfieldsaye
Played: 3 Points: 24
2. Strathdale-Maristians
Played:4 Points: 12
3. Huntly North
Played: 2 Points: 12
4. White Hills
Played: 2 Points: 12
5. Kangaroo Flat
Played: 3 Points: 6
.......................................
POOL B
1. Bendigo United
Played: 4 Points: 24
2. Bendigo
Played: 4 Points: 24
3. Sandhurst
Played: 2 Points: 12
4. Eaglehawk
Played: 3 Points: 6
5. Golden Square
Played: 3 Points: 6
269 - Zane Keighran
(Bendigo United)
151 - Nikhil Pottabathini
(Bendigo)
136 - Jake Klemm
(Kangaroo Flat)
131 - Kyle Humphrys
(Bendigo)
124 - Matthew Hinks
(Strathfieldsaye)
116 - Joel Murphy
(Sandhurst)
115 - Clayton Holmes
(Bendigo United)
111 - Josh Williams
(Eaglehawk)
104 - James Ryan
(Bendigo)
101 - Chathura Damith
(Strathfieldsaye)
8 - Josh Thurston
(Bendigo United)
7 - Rhys Irwin
(White Hills)
7 - Dylan Johnstone
(Bendigo)
6 - Bailey Goodwin
(Bendigo)
5 - Lewis Stabler
(Huntly-North Epsom)
5 - Taylor Beard
(Sandhurst)
4 - Campbell Love
(Strathfieldsaye)
4 - Oliver McMurray
(White Hills)
4 - Chathura Damith
(Strathfieldsaye)
4 - Darcy Hunter
(Strathfieldsaye)
Tonight - Sandhurst v Golden Square (QEO).
February 9 - Strathfieldsaye v Huntly North (QEO).
February 22 - Huntly North v White Hills (QEO), Eaglehawk v Sandhurst (Canterbury Park).
February 23 - Kangaroo Flat v White Hills (QEO).
March 1 - Grand final.
