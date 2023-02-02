Bendigo Advertiser
Dragons receive national recognition for highlighting the importance of mental health

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated February 2 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 1:30pm
Sandhurst Football Netball Club's Peter Watson and Mark O'Farrell received top praise from Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters for the club's dedication to highlighting the importance of mental health. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The Sandhurst Football Netball Club has received national recognition for its dedication highlighting the importance of mental health within the community.

