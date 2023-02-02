Dragons receive national recognition for highlighting the importance of mental health

The Sandhurst Football Netball Club has received national recognition for its dedication highlighting the importance of mental health within the community.
The Dragons are runners-up in the mental health category for the Alcohol and Drug Foundation's Good Sport Awards.
The club's actions, which kicked into action during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, include implementing various programs which ultimately have broken down the barriers and stigma for individuals to talk openly about their mental health.
"We believe that where our playing group is at now has significantly improved from when we started three years ago based on the efforts of our program," Sandhurst FNC president Mark O'Farrell said.
"In the past if you were to mention anything in regards to mental health everyone would just shy away.
"But now everyone at the club is 100 per cent active and involved."
O'Farrell believed that it was only just the start of seeing positive outcomes at the both club level and also within the wider community.
"Our players are all members of a broader community and these issues can emerge not only in sports but also in their workplaces," he said.
"They now talk about how they feel with their mates. It's broken the stigma."
The Dragons' program has been supported by Sports Focus and its own Golden Dragon catering group which is overseen by SFNC treasurer Peter Watson.
"The pandemic was a key part of what prompted it all, but it wasn't just that," he said.
"We recognised that our athletes and the broader community had areas to improve. We wanted everyone to take ownership, assist and to support each other.
"At a club level we are seeing evidence and definite improvements in the relationships between our footballers and netballers.
"Also between generations as our club community includes senior citizens right through to young athletes."
"Everyone knows what certain signs are and when to get involved to help others and also when not to."
"It's helping with communication and it's building stronger relationships."
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters congratulated the club on their dedication to ensure mental health is at the forefront of the club's activities.
"Sandhurst are one of the Bendigo region's oldest and most successful clubs," Chesters said.
"They offer a range of programs to target mental health and wellbeing for all age groups at their club.
"I'd like to congratulate Sandhurst FNC on the initiatives they have rolled out to support the mental health of their players.
"It's fantastic to see they will be recognised at a federal level at the Good Sports Awards."
During the 2022 season the Dragons' senior football team was eliminated from finals after a 49-point loss to South Bendigo.
Meanwhile, the A-Grade netballers secured a historic fourth consecutive premiership after defeating Kangaroo Flat 49-33.
